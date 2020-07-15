WATCH NOW: For 102-year-old Danville woman, secret of long life is God, coffee and chocolates

Perched regally in her chair with a bright pink, floral-themed walking cane at her side, 102-year-old Louise Baker recalls what she can remember from her long life and offers a simple formula for longevity.
"The first is God and then it's my coffee and then it's my chocolates," she said during an interview in her Winthrop Court home Wednesday morning. "That's what keeps me going."
Though she has trouble recalling details, she doesn't forget working at Dan River Inc. decades ago as an inspector.
"I could make $100 a week way back years go," she said, expressing amazement at the mill's 2006 closure. "I never thought Dan River would be torn down."
Though her hearing and eyesight are not what they used to be, Baker is lucid and articulate. And she has a lively sense of humor.
Referring to what — and who — she has lost over the years, she said, "I miss my car most, and I miss my husband."
The fact that she lists her late husband, William "Bill" Baker, second is not lost on her or her friends gathered in her home for her birthday.
"She very witty and very sharp," her friend, Linda Jones, said just after Baker's dry statement.
"That's enough about me, let's talk about somebody else," Baker said more than once during her interview.
Early in the interview, her friend and neighbor, Amparo Hutchinson, thought it would be a good idea to take Baker to the front yard, where there was a birthday display of red and pink balloons with a large No. 102 in gold and "HBD" in large red letters.
But Baker didn't need much help. She moved quickly from the inside of her home to the front yard, using only her colorful cane. At times, she stood and walked without it.
She only needed assistance going up and down the steps from her porch to the front yard and back into her house.
She talked of still trimming the shrubs in her front yard every day, and of the two pin oak trees she planted on her property in the mid-1940s. They are covered in ivy.
"You are a gift," Hutchinson, standing next to Jones in Baker's front yard, said to Baker while she was seated under the balloon display. "You are a gift from God, to all of us."
Baker also has a sweet tooth. Her birthday treats included boxes of Little Debbie oatmeal creme pies and cream-filled birthday cakes.
Her friends planned to take her to Olive Garden for dinner Wednesday.
"I might get a steak because I haven't had any beef in a good while," Baker said.
Another friend of Baker's, Jeanie Adkins, attends Rivermont Baptist Church with Baker. Adkins has known her for about about 15 years.
"She's an inspiration to anybody that knows her or comes in contact with her," Adkins said during a telephone interview Tuesday. "All those things that she's seen and she's so upbeat. It's amazing for somebody that old."
Baker also has a repertoire of sayings her friends recall.
"Praise the Lord for the good and the bad and eat chocolate after every meal," Adkins recites as an example. "Those little Twix bars are her favorite."
"All my old friends have died and now I'm hanging out with my young friends," is another of Baker's witticisms, Adkins said.
At past birthday parties, Baker has said, "I'll see you next year and if not, I'll see you in heaven," Adkins said.
Charlotte, North Carolina, resident Martha Hall, Baker's grand-niece, said via telephone Tuesday, "She's so positive and full of life."
Baker has three children — a son in California, a daughter in Asheville, North Carolina, and another daughter who is building a home in Pinehurst, North Carolina. She has several grandchildren, as well.
Her husband served in the National Guard during World War II and died at 80, Baker said, unable to recall the year of his death. She does say they were married in 1938.
On a typical morning, Baker wakes up at about 5:30 or 6 a.m., enjoys her coffee and has oatmeal with blueberries. At 11, she takes a second breakfast of two boiled or scrambled eggs.
"Don't eat too much, but eat enough," she said.
Jones points out that she does not need many medications.
"The amazing thing is she doesn't take much medicine," Jones said.
Baker liked to read until her eyes went bad, Baker said. She does look at the news.
"I like to watch the news, but they talk so fast I can't keep up with them," Baker said.
Though her memory may not so good, she will never forget her 102nd birthday, she said.
"I will always remember this day," Baker said.
So what will she do on her next birthday?
"I plan to be in heaven," Baker said to the good-natured laughter of her friends. "But if I don't go, I'll still be here with my good friends."
"Trimming the bushes," Jones chimes in.
Crane reports for the Register & Bee. He can be reached at (434) 791-7987.
