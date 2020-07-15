WATCH NOW: For 102-year-old Danville woman, secret of long life is God, coffee and chocolates

Early in the interview, her friend and neighbor, Amparo Hutchinson, thought it would be a good idea to take Baker to the front yard, where there was a birthday display of red and pink balloons with a large No. 102 in gold and "HBD" in large red letters.

But Baker didn't need much help. She moved quickly from the inside of her home to the front yard, using only her colorful cane. At times, she stood and walked without it.

She only needed assistance going up and down the steps from her porch to the front yard and back into her house.

She talked of still trimming the shrubs in her front yard every day, and of the two pin oak trees she planted on her property in the mid-1940s. They are covered in ivy.

"You are a gift," Hutchinson, standing next to Jones in Baker's front yard, said to Baker while she was seated under the balloon display. "You are a gift from God, to all of us."

Baker also has a sweet tooth. Her birthday treats included boxes of Little Debbie oatmeal creme pies and cream-filled birthday cakes.

Her friends planned to take her to Olive Garden for dinner Wednesday.

"I might get a steak because I haven't had any beef in a good while," Baker said.