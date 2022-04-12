Watch now: God's Pit Crew responds to help more storm victims in South

Volunteers and staff members with Danville-based God’s Pit Crew are on the ground working in Pembroke, Georgia, following a tornado that hit April 5.

The tornado was among a line of powerful storms that exploded across the South, killing at least three people and causing massive destruction, the disaster relief organization reported.

A team will stay at least a week to help survivors by cutting trees, removing debris and tarping roofs. The group also is distributing a tractor-trailer load of Blessing Buckets filled with food, personal and hygiene items, and a Bible.

“We hurt for those impacted by these terrible storms," said Randy Johnson, God’s Pit Crew founder and president. "There is so much destruction and so many people needing help. We are praying for them and are grateful to be able to send volunteers and supplies to them in their time of need.”

In addition to helping in Georgia, volunteers recently distributed more than 1,000 35-pound food boxes to families at the Martinsville Speedway, sent 40-pallets of Blessing Buckets to Poland for Ukrainian refugees, deployed truckloads of supplies and Blessing Buckets to Texas following recent tornadoes and wildfires, and are rebuilding homes for four families impacted by the December tornadoes in Kentucky and Tennessee.