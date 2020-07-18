WATCH NOW: Gretna celebrates grads with 'personalized approach'

In the second and final day of graduation ceremonies, students at Gretna High School walked across the stage in front of a few of their family members and friends Saturday. Each of the county’s four high schools held multi-day ceremonies to make sure that students could get a graduation experience, even if social distancing measures were in place. Gretna High School Principal Stacey Oakes said the different structure allowed for a more intimate ceremony. “We have been able to see each graduate and their families individually. We have been able to interact more… it’s actually been a much more personalized approach.”
