WATCH NOW: Gretna vaccine clinic opens to reach rural part of Pittsylvania County

Some are elderly and can't get to Danville, he added. About 200 people have already registered for the clinic at the same location next week.

The clinics enable organizers to get vaccines to more remote areas, said John Kent, chief operating officer at Sovah Health Danville.

"It gets us further out into our community," Kent said.

In addition, offering a single-dose vaccine makes getting shots easier so recipients won't have to travel again for a second dose, he said.

"Folks may have a challenge getting back in for their second dose," Kent said. "Getting the Johnson & Johnson for the one shot was really a beneficial thing. Whatever it takes to get shots in arms."

Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said a previous challenge was not having enough vaccine.

"Now it's flowing better," he said.

All the available vaccines are safe, he added.

"Now it's just a matter of letting people know we have the vaccine," Spillmann said.

Vaccine distribution is currently in Phase 1c, but that will soon change, Spillmann said.

"Pretty soon, we're going to Phase 2," he said. "You'll hear an announcement in the coming days about that."

