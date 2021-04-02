WATCH NOW: Gretna vaccine clinic opens to reach rural part of Pittsylvania County

GRETNA — Hundreds signed up to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the community vaccination clinic that opened up in the former Foodland grocery store Friday.
It was the first of at least two clinics scheduled to offer COVID-19 shots at the location, with second slated April 9.
Organized by the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, Averett University, Sovah Health-Danville and the Virginia Medical Reserve Board, the clinic's purpose is to reach underserved communities in rural Pittsylvania County.
"We're trying to serve this part of the community in the northern part of the county," said Chris Garrett, local health emergency coordinator with the Virginia Department of Health.
About 620 people signed up for the 800 vaccines available at the clinic, which was also made possible by Pittsylvania County, the city of Danville and the Danville Regional Foundation.
"The county has worked to secure this location because it [the area] is rural and spread out," said Timothy Dudley, who represents the Staunton River District on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
Since a lot of residents don't have internet access, postcards with a phone number to call to set up appointments were mailed out to them, Dudley said.
Some are elderly and can't get to Danville, he added. About 200 people have already registered for the clinic at the same location next week.
The clinics enable organizers to get vaccines to more remote areas, said John Kent, chief operating officer at Sovah Health Danville.
"It gets us further out into our community," Kent said.
In addition, offering a single-dose vaccine makes getting shots easier so recipients won't have to travel again for a second dose, he said.
"Folks may have a challenge getting back in for their second dose," Kent said. "Getting the Johnson & Johnson for the one shot was really a beneficial thing. Whatever it takes to get shots in arms."
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said a previous challenge was not having enough vaccine.
"Now it's flowing better," he said.
All the available vaccines are safe, he added.
"Now it's just a matter of letting people know we have the vaccine," Spillmann said.
Vaccine distribution is currently in Phase 1c, but that will soon change, Spillmann said.
"Pretty soon, we're going to Phase 2," he said. "You'll hear an announcement in the coming days about that."