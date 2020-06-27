WATCH NOW: He grew up working in a tuberculosis hospital in India. Now he's guiding the charge against against COVID-19 at Sovah Health-Danville.

Balaji Desai grew up in India, where infections of all kinds were common, he said. If he didn't have a certain type of infection, he at least knew somebody who did.

“Infections have always been something that interested me," he said.

After school on many afternoons, Desai would help his mother, who worked as a nurse at a tuberculosis hospital. India has been one of the countries hardest hit by tuberculosis for decades.

“In India, in my hospital, anybody who came into the hospital, even if you had a road traffic accident, you were considered to have tuberculosis unless and until proven otherwise,” Desai said.

Growing up in that environment and spending so much time helping his mother is what inspired Desai to study infectious diseases. Since 2011, has worked as the infectious disease physician at Sovah Health-Danville, and he is one of the region’s leaders in attempting to curb the spread of COVID-19, the highly contagious respiratory virus brought the world to a staggering halt over the past few months.

“Never in my life did I expect to encounter a pandemic of this nature," he told the Register & Bee during a virtual video interview.​ "You read about it, you study it in medical history… it’s not something that you want to go through.”