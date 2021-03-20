WATCH NOW: 'He was my middle-of-the-night buddy.' One year later, daughter reflects on COVID-19 death of Gretna traveling minister.

"Our faith is truly what has brought us through this," Strickland said. "Were it not for the hope we have in Jesus, I would not have made it through. If I didn't have the belief that I will see him again, I would have been completely decimated."

The vaccines

Though her sisters and her mother have also had COVID-19, Strickland said she is "not on the bandwagon" for getting vaccines and the measures that are being taken for the disease.

"There have been people who have died within 24 hours of getting it," she said. "I will not be getting it. I have three small children. If something were to happen to me because of the vaccine ... I can't put them in that position."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared the vaccines safe and effective.

Out of 109 million doses of vaccine administered in the U.S. from Dec. 14 through March 15, there were 1,913 reported deaths among people who received the COVID-19 vaccine — a rate of 0.0018%, according to the CDC.

Physicians with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the CDC review each report of death and the CDC requests medical records to evaluate reports further, according to the CDC.