WATCH NOW: Historic White Mill will be transformed — with a few new twists as a continuation of Dan River-area redevelopment

And there are plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature and to provide about 1.12 acres fronting the Dan River for an extension of the Riverwalk Trail.

Officials with The Alexander Company, which is based in Madison, Wisconsin, said they at first were hesitant about coming to Danville, Vos said, but Vogler urged them to bring their venture here.

“I’ve never been more impressed with a city, with their leadership, with their staff members, seeing the progress that’s been taking place in the River District,” Vos said. “I really realized very quickly that this is a community that has turned the corner and that you have a group of people who have a can-do attitude that are willing to roll up their sleeves and get it done.”

IDA Chair Neal Morris said, “This is a very, very exciting day.” He quoted lyrics from Louis Armstrong’s signature song, “What a Wonderful World,” to mark the occasion.

“I say to you, what a wonderful city we live in,” Morris said.

“Today is the beginning of a new era,” said Diana Schwartz, director of the River District Association. “It is time to tell ourselves a new story, not just about what has been, but what will be.”