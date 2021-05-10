WATCH NOW: Historic White Mill will be transformed — with a few new twists as a continuation of Dan River-area redevelopment

New apartments and new commercial space — and a couple of surprise concepts — are coming to the White Mill building on the former site of Dan River Inc.
Details of a $62.5 million joint venture between The Alexander Company and the Danville Industrial Development Authority emerged Monday morning in an announcement at the Danville Family YMCA, where the White Mill structure provided a dramatic backdrop.
“This is the day they said would never come,” Danville City Council member Lee Vogler told those in attendance. “But here it is, and here we are.”
Dave Vos, development project manager with Alexander, said construction should begin the fourth quarter of this year, and completion is projected by summer 2023, around the same time as the Caesars Virginia casino resort project at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield.
There will be 110,000 square feet of commercial space, 150 apartment units (with an additional 100 units in the future) and 219 interior parking spaces.
The plans also include restoration of the covered bridge that spans the Dan River from the north side of the White Mill to the former Long Mill site.
The bridge will be for pedestrians and will connect the north and south sides of the Riverwalk Trail. The IDA will use grants for asbestos and lead abatement and removal of the bridge’s metal panels, a news release from the city stated.
And there are plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature and to provide about 1.12 acres fronting the Dan River for an extension of the Riverwalk Trail.
Officials with The Alexander Company, which is based in Madison, Wisconsin, said they at first were hesitant about coming to Danville, Vos said, but Vogler urged them to bring their venture here.
“I’ve never been more impressed with a city, with their leadership, with their staff members, seeing the progress that’s been taking place in the River District,” Vos said. “I really realized very quickly that this is a community that has turned the corner and that you have a group of people who have a can-do attitude that are willing to roll up their sleeves and get it done.”
IDA Chair Neal Morris said, “This is a very, very exciting day.” He quoted lyrics from Louis Armstrong’s signature song, “What a Wonderful World,” to mark the occasion.
“I say to you, what a wonderful city we live in,” Morris said.
“Today is the beginning of a new era,” said Diana Schwartz, director of the River District Association. “It is time to tell ourselves a new story, not just about what has been, but what will be.”
The IDA and Alexander have formed a company, called 424 Memorial Drive, LLC, that jointly owns the property.
Alexander Company will oversee construction of the residential portion of the project, and the IDA will be in charge of the commercial part, Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe said.
Site Collaborative, an architectural firm in Raleigh, North Carolina, designing a planned nearby riverfront park, will perform the site design for the project.
The apartments will come in 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom units for rent, Vos said, with 1-bedroom units renting for between $840 and $980 a month, and the 2- and 3-bedroom apartments will rent for $1,000 to $1,200 and $1,170 to $1,490, respectively, Vos said.
Vos said that 25% of the apartments would be set aside to make housing available for individuals and families earning between $30,000 and $50,000 a year.
As for the commercial part of the development, possible businesses locating there could include a job-training office, restaurants and e-commerce production studios, Vos told the Register & Bee.
“This is a transformational project for our city, and it is only fitting that we make this announcement nearly 100 years after construction was completed on this building, which served as Dan River Mill No. 8, but we know better simply as the White Mill,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a prepared statement. “With this partnership in place, we celebrate new life for this historic building that will serve us for the next 100 years.”