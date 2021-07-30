WATCH NOW: Historical marker unveiled for former Danville lodging house, library site for African Americans

A state historical highway marker was unveiled Friday for a house on Holbrook Street that once was a lodge listed in a guide for African American travelers during segregation.
The marker also commemorates a neighboring site that once had the Grasty Branch, of the Danville Public Library system. The branch served African American patrons during Jim Crow.
The Yancey House site at 320 Holbrook St. houses the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority's Alpha Phi Omega chapter and served as a lodging place for African Americans. It was listed in the Green Book, a guide for African American travelers looking for friendly places to lodge and eat during segregation.
"I am super happy and elated to welcome you here today as we unveil this historical highway marker depicting past ills and solutions to America's racial problems," said Cynthia Polk, a chapter member and president of the Mary B. Yancey House Corp., during a speech at the dedication ceremony Friday at the house. "Danville, Virginia, the last capital of the Confederacy, has a very rich, but troubled, history."
Alpha Kappa Alpha, an African American sorority, was founded by nine students at Howard University in 1908. It has nearly 300,000 members.
Polk applied for the marker on behalf of the sorority in mid-2019. The Virginia Board of Historic Resources approved the marker during its quarterly meeting in December 2019.
It is the 24th historical highway marker erected in Danville, Mayor Alonzo Jones pointed out during the ceremony.
The marker was installed last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the the dedication to be postponed, Jones said.
The historic resources board approved the marker for the site because it met criteria including historic significance beyond the city, Jennifer Loux, Highway Marker Program manager with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said during an interview in January 2020.
“It needs to have significance on at least a regional, if not statewide, level and it ties to trends in American history,” Loux explained of requirements needed to qualify for a historic sign.
The building was donated by the Mary B. Yancey family to Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2006.
The Grasty branch, which was torn down, was adjacent to the Yancey House and served as the library for African Americans in Danville.
Karice Luck-, a member of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, said, "All of these sites are essential in telling the complete story, the story of our ancestors, by including their stories in the historical narrative of this country that they helped build."
In the past six years, 48% of the state's markers that have been erected have involved African American history, she pointed out.
Educating the public
"The highway marker program offers a unique and very visible way to inform and educate the public," Luck- said. "Our objective is to link important stories about Virginia's past to the very landscape where they took place."
Traci DeShazor, Virginia deputy secretary of the commonwealth, pointed out that there was a time when Black Americans "couldn't move around this country and even this community as freely as we do today."
"There was a time not too long ago when we had to use something called the Negro Motorist Green Book," said DeShazor, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.
The book listed lodging establishments where Black people were allowed to stay.
Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston sent out a message for the current generation of Alpha Kappa Alpha members.
"I now challenge this generation of AKAs to embrace your legacy and build on the sacrifices and commitment to service that has made both this sorority and community recognizable symbols in our region," Hairston said.
The Holbrook-Ross neighborhood, where the site is located, was one of the first in Danville for African American professionals. The Holbrook-Ross Historic District is listed in the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register.
Alpha Kappa Alpha
The Yancey House provides Alpha Kappa Alpha a place to carry out its activities to improve the quality of life for children, Polk told the Danville Register & Bee in January 2020.
Each year, the group provides 10 $1,000 scholarships for students heading to college.
It also gives out clothing and food to needy families and provides tutoring for students needing help with school work.
"Since 1931, Alpha Phi Omega chapter has been an integral part of the Danville community as we have strived to serve mankind in the spirit of excellence," said Gayle Hunt Breakley, the chapter's president.