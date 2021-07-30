WATCH NOW: Historical marker unveiled for former Danville lodging house, library site for African Americans

It is the 24th historical highway marker erected in Danville, Mayor Alonzo Jones pointed out during the ceremony.

The marker was installed last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused the the dedication to be postponed, Jones said.

The historic resources board approved the marker for the site because it met criteria including historic significance beyond the city, Jennifer Loux, Highway Marker Program manager with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, said during an interview in January 2020.

“It needs to have significance on at least a regional, if not statewide, level and it ties to trends in American history,” Loux explained of requirements needed to qualify for a historic sign.

The building was donated by the Mary B. Yancey family to Alpha Kappa Alpha in 2006.

The Grasty branch, which was torn down, was adjacent to the Yancey House and served as the library for African Americans in Danville.

Karice Luck-, a member of the Virginia Board of Historic Resources, said, "All of these sites are essential in telling the complete story, the story of our ancestors, by including their stories in the historical narrative of this country that they helped build."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}