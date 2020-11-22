WATCH NOW: Hundreds show up at food giveaway at Danville church Sunday

For Antquianttee Long, the food giveaway at Three Angels Message Seventh Day Adventist Church helps out people like her who have been struggling financially during the COVID pandemic.

"A lot of people are trying to get by," she said, while waiting in line in the basement of the Keen Street church Sunday.

Long, a 26-year-old mother of four, had picked up some eggs, milk and juice to help feed her family.

Ralph Rhyne, the church's community services leader who runs the ministry God's Final Call and Warning, and church pastor Glenn Allen hold food giveaways regularly at different churches in the region.

"Unity, that's what we need in this country," Rhyne said outside the church.

The food given away at the church was provided by God's Pit Crew, a local disaster relief organization, Rhyne said.

"They really do a marvelous job of blessing us to assist the community," Rhyne said.

Allen told the Danville Register & Bee that people continue to struggle with job loss and decreased or no income during the COVID-19 pandemic. Government action to help those in need has been minimal, especially since Congress did not pass a relief bill this fall.