UPDATED: WATCH NOW: Power could be out for up to two days for some after ice storm strikes Dan River Region

5 P.M. UPDATE: It could take up to two days for crews with Danville Utilities to restore power after a crippling ice storm Saturday.
A large portion of the area lost electricity after a tree fell over a high-voltage line, disrupting a power feed. That issue has been fixed, the city reported.
The remaining power outages are localized because of broken broken utility poles, fallen trees and downed power lines in neighborhoods.
Danville Utilities received reports of nearly 30 broken utility poles, including six in the vicinity of Iris Lane and Orphanage Road, the city reported in a news release. Just replacing one pole can take several hours.
Also, to make repairs crews may have to shut off power to a larger area leaving even more people in the dark. Widespread damage makes it more difficult to accurately predict when a particular customer's power will be restored, the release stated.
The crews are expected to work staggered 16-hour shifts, and restoration of service will take another 24 to 48 hours.
More reports of fallen trees and downed lines continue to come in and it's possible that could continue into Sunday.
"We expect to see additional trees snap and power lines come down until temperatures on Sunday reach a level in which melting takes place," city spokesman Arnold Hendrix said.
Sunday's high is expected to reach 39 degrees, bringing some relief.
At 5 p.m., the temperature in Danville was 33 degrees, and expected to fall slightly overnight. Anyone needing shelter should call the city's non-emergency number at 434-799-5111, option 8. The center will make arrangements to meet the need.
ORIGINAL STORY:
A powerful icy winter punch took down trees and power lines Saturday in the Dan River Region, and left roadway dangerously littered and thousands in the dark.
The precipitation quickly turned to ice and stuck to car windshields, tree branches, power lines, street signs and various sorts of yard decorations in Danville and in Pittsylvania County.
What followed was an intensive effort by fire departments, rescue crews and utilities officials working to clear away trees and restore power.
Before 9 a.m., the Danville Police Department had reported three single-vehicle wrecks with minor injuries overnight due to icing. At that same time, about 900 utility customers, mostly in the north Danville and Ringgold areas, were without power.
By 9:30 a.m., Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp had already lost track of how many calls his department had received about fallen trees.
“We have multiple calls for trees down and power outages,” he said in a text message. “I have no idea how many thus far. It’s very busy.”
By 10 a.m., the number of people without power had grown to at least 3,000. At 10:21 a.m., the city announced a large tree had fallen over a high-voltage line, disrupting the power feed from American Electric Power. About 20 minutes later, a news alert from the city advised residents to stay home and avoid traveling if possible because of widespread power outages causing traffic signals to stop working.
The number of people without power would continue to grow throughout the day.
Because the storm had taken out the city’s system that calculates an outage number, Spokesperson Arnold Hendrix was unable to provide a more accurate estimation of people without electricity other than saying the power outages were affecting “large portions of the city, large portions of the county.”
Hendrix said that restoring the high-voltage line would reduce the number of customers without power to back to between 3,000 to 5,000, meaning the power outages had affected many more people than that.
Hendrix added that the high-voltage line should be restored by Saturday afternoon, but he described it as a “lengthy process” that must be accomplished “in stages, substation-by-substation” because of its voltage capacity. But once that line is functional again, the bulk of power outages beyond that would be due to fallen trees or downed power lines.
“Most customers, unless they are affected by a downed tree or downed lines, most customers should have power restored [Saturday] afternoon,” Hendrix said. “We continue to receive reports of more downed trees. For them, outages will probably go into the night.”
He also reported electrical crews from High Point and Statesville, North Carolina, were in route on Saturday afternoon to help the effort to restore power across the region.
Slemp, in another text message after 1 p.m., reported multiple downed trees and even more power outages all throughout the county.
“We have 100% of our emergency services out working currently,” he wrote. “I’ve requested some state forestry resources to us with chainsaw teams.”
By the early afternoon, Slemp had a better idea of how many calls the county had received: 249 calls to 911 since midnight Friday into Saturday, and 239 of those had come since 6 a.m. He wrote that extra staff had been called in to handle the 911 call volume.
“It hasn’t let up,” he wrote.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg lists Danville and Pittsylvania County as being under a winter storm warning until noon Sunday. A hazardous weather outlook is also in effect.
More rain is expected to fall throughout the rest of Saturday and into Sunday morning, with a chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m. Rain, and temperatures lingering in the mid-30s, is expected for Sunday and early Sunday evening.