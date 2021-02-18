WATCH NOW: Ice starts to coat Danville; winter storm warning continues through Friday morning

Freezing rain has coated trees and other surfaces in Danville, but as of 8 a.m. no power outages were reported from the ice.
The area remains under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday.
The National Weather Service predicts accumulations of one-half inch of ice and warn power outages and tree damage are likely.
Light freezing rain started falling over night. Roads in Danville were wet, although some could have icy patches, reported city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Danville Transit began regular operations at 6 a.m.
Freezing rain is expected throughout the day with temperatures only reaching 32 degrees. Colder air could change the precipitation back to a mix of snow and sleet tonight.
Closings
- All Pittsylvania County offices are closed today including branches of the public library, the Pittsylvania Pet Center, the community center and the Pittsylvania County courthouse.
- The James F. Ingram Justice Center (Danville courthouse) is closed today.
- The Danville School Board meeting scheduled today has been postponed until 5:30 p.m. Feb. 25 in the Danville Room at 341 Main St.
- Danville Transit will delay the start of reservation-based service until 6 p.m. today. Street conditions will be evaluated this morning to determine if further delay is needed. Fixed-route operations, which normally begin at 6 a.m., may also be delayed.
- Danville Public Schools and Danville Public Schools are closed today.
- Averett University classes and offices will operate remotely today, still following a two-hour delay and the delayed class schedule found at averett.edu.
