WATCH NOW: Ice starts to coat Danville; winter storm warning continues through Friday morning

Freezing rain has coated trees and other surfaces in Danville, but as of 8 a.m. no power outages were reported from the ice.

The area remains under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts accumulations of one-half inch of ice and warn power outages and tree damage are likely.

Light freezing rain started falling over night. Roads in Danville were wet, although some could have icy patches, reported city spokesperson Arnold Hendrix. Danville Transit began regular operations at 6 a.m.

Freezing rain is expected throughout the day with temperatures only reaching 32 degrees. Colder air could change the precipitation back to a mix of snow and sleet tonight.

Closings