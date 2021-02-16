WATCH NOW: 'Impactful weather storm' expected in Dan River region on Thursday

“Thursday’s storm could be worse than what we got Saturday, which is sad because we could potentially go through all this damage again,” Slemp said. “I would suspect people need to be prepared to be without power for 48-72 hours in some cases.”

Following the weekend’s storm, the county opened warming centers at volunteer fire and rescue departments in Ringgold, Callands, Gretna, Renan, Riceville/Java and Laurel Grove. Those facilities offered spaces where people without power could come to get warm and charge cell phones and other devices. Slemp said some people also came looking for water because their well pumps run on electricity and were temporarily out of commission.

Slemp said those warming stations would be opened again if necessary during the upcoming storm as long as volunteers were available to work shifts there.

Having the Board of Supervisors declare a local state of emergency would allow the county to recoup some of its expenses — such as extra chainsaws or overtime hours for extra 9-1-1 dispatchers — if there is also a federal declaration of emergency for the area.

“If I need to purchase anything in an emergency, like an excavator, if I need a special piece of equipment to come in here and would cost us some money, I have some mobility to do that,” Slemp said, as an example.