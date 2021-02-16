WATCH NOW: 'Impactful weather storm' expected in Dan River region on Thursday

Another significant weather event looks to be in the offing for Danville and Pittsylvania County this week.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has the Dan River Region under a winter storm watch beginning late Wednesday and extending through Thursday evening. Just as much of the area’s residents are having power restored to their homes — work that continued in scattered locations throughout the county on Tuesday — a new winter system coming through the area could threaten that electricity access once again.
Reggie Roakes, a meteorologist with the NWS, said early projections for the storm include mostly sleet Wednesday night that could change over to freezing rain into Thursday morning. He expects many more updates to come as the system gets closer, but he said residents should expect ice accumulation to be between a quarter of an inch and a half inch, which would result in more downed power lines and tree branches splintering off.
“Overall the big message to drive is this will be an impactful winter storm system,” Roakes said.
In anticipation of more power outages and blocked roadways, Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp said Tuesday that he had filed paperwork with the Board of Supervisors in hopes to ratify a state of emergency backdated to the weekend and running through the end of this upcoming storm.
“Thursday’s storm could be worse than what we got Saturday, which is sad because we could potentially go through all this damage again,” Slemp said. “I would suspect people need to be prepared to be without power for 48-72 hours in some cases.”
Following the weekend’s storm, the county opened warming centers at volunteer fire and rescue departments in Ringgold, Callands, Gretna, Renan, Riceville/Java and Laurel Grove. Those facilities offered spaces where people without power could come to get warm and charge cell phones and other devices. Slemp said some people also came looking for water because their well pumps run on electricity and were temporarily out of commission.
Slemp said those warming stations would be opened again if necessary during the upcoming storm as long as volunteers were available to work shifts there.
Having the Board of Supervisors declare a local state of emergency would allow the county to recoup some of its expenses — such as extra chainsaws or overtime hours for extra 9-1-1 dispatchers — if there is also a federal declaration of emergency for the area.
“If I need to purchase anything in an emergency, like an excavator, if I need a special piece of equipment to come in here and would cost us some money, I have some mobility to do that,” Slemp said, as an example.
He added that he has already requested for the state to send forestry teams with chainsaws to the area to help clear away fallen tree limbs expected with this storm. Further, he’s arranging for more emergency dispatchers to be on hand because he expects the 9-1-1 call volume to be “through the roof again.”
Utility crews continued to restore power on Tuesday, mostly for small pockets of residents in the county. About 500 Danville Utilities customers were still without power as of 9 a.m. Tuesday. Crews are still being assisted by utility workers from North Carolina.
According to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks nationwide power outages by compiling data from local electric companies, nearly 22% of electricity customers in Pittsylvania County were waiting for power to be restored, as of 3 p.m. Tuesday. Slemp said that figure on Monday morning was closer to 48%.
Weather watch
Roakes said that while this particular type of precipitation — sleet, freezing rain and the like — is normal for the region at this time of year, the sheer abundance of it several days in a row is uncommon.
Roakes said Virginia is sitting on the outer edge of a large air mass that is bringing dramatically colder temperatures to the middle of the country this week. The weather systems that keep bringing precipitation to the area are “riding along the edge of that air mass.”
“If you go just a couple hundred miles to the west, temperatures just tank to where they’re sitting at zero degrees or below zero while we’re staying in the 30s,” Roakes added. “We’re right on that boundary, and we’ve been sitting on that boundary for days. That’s why we keep getting hit constantly.”
With so much precipitation coming to the area, some attention locally obviously turns to the Dan River, which was measured at 18.21 feet just before noon on Tuesday. The NWS expects the river to crest at just about 20 feet at some point on Wednesday. For that reason, Roakes said the NWS is “steadily monitoring” the Dan River and its tributaries.
“We’re going to have to be keeping eyes on rivers and streams with this system because it’s very possible, maybe not all the main rivers but definitely a lot of the secondary streams that lead into them are going to be very swelled with this precipitation that’s going to come through,” Roakes said.
Rick Drazenovich, the director of Danville Public Works, said he and his crews will be monitoring the river closely as well, but he doesn’t expect much trouble.
“At elevation 20, we don’t have a lot of flooding in the streets,” he said. “The [Riverwalk] Trail floods, and maybe it gets onto Trade Street, but it’s got to get to 21 before we start having problems where River Street bends. This doesn’t look like it will be that event.”
A more pressing matter for Public Works crews is the condition of roads they will monitor. If NWS projections show sleet is still expected at the start of the storm, those crews will put a brine down throughout the city. But if projections show rain, they’ll hold off on the brine lest they risk the rain washing it away.