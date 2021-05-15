WATCH NOW: In a blink, normalcy is back. But with low vaccine rates, 70% in Dan River Region advised to still wear masks.

Just as swiftly as COVID-19 restrictions ushered in a lockdown-style life in March 2020, a move on Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lifted the yearlong gloom-and-doom cloud covering Virginia and the Dan River Region.
The guidance that vaccinated individuals could shed face masks — in the majority of settings — sent a spiraling shockwave of essentially meaning a return to normal was no longer just a reachable goal in the future. Instead, the pre-pandemic lifestyle was back in the snap-of-a-finger.
Starting Saturday, Virginia lifted its mask mandate, and Gov. Ralph Northam set May 28 as the day all other COVID-19 capacity restrictions would be removed, citing plummeting caseloads and a continued flow of vaccines into the arms of Virginians. Neighboring North Carolina rescinded all virus restrictions Friday, in effect reopening the state.
But because vaccination rates in Danville and Pittsylvania County lag the commonwealth's average, only about 3-in-10 residents are fully protected from the novel coronavirus. That means with the new guidance — from the CDC and state of Virginia — 70% of local residents still should wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.
But as health department epidemiologist Chris Andrews told the Register & Bee recently, guidelines aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 have never been popular in Southern Virginia.
Caseloads have dropped to the lowest levels since last summer in both the local district and across Virginia. Even so, health experts still warn the virus is still spreading. As of Saturday, the CDC classified Danville at a substantial risk of COVID-19 spread. That's the second highest on a 4-tier system. The situation appeared better in Pittsylvania County, which is under a moderate risk for the virus, the second lowest category.
Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said it's going to take time to reach those people who may be hesitant to receive a COVID-19 shot.
"While we have not vaccinated as many total people as we would have liked, we continue to reach out to all groups in our communities to be vaccinated," Spillmann told the Register & Bee on Friday.
"There are many reasons people do not or have not taken the vaccine yet; we are seeking ways to overcome this," he said.
Those efforts include a way to reach what Spillmann refers to as Black and brown communities "to help assure equity in our processes and results." However, they can only move "as fast as our resources and those interested allow," the district director said.
Spillmann did not answer when asked if the health department was caught off-guard by the CDC's stance of face masks. But Danville City Manager Ken Larking admitted he was a bit jolted with the fast-tracked announcement.
"I was somewhat surprised by how quickly we got to this point," Larking told the Register & Bee on Friday. "As someone who is vaccinated, I am pleased to learn that I don't have to worry about getting infected and passing that infection on to other people."
Larking said as soon as the governor lifted the mask mandate, the city would follow suit. He shared with the Register & Bee an email he sent to city workers that explained the new CDC guidance and what it means.
"Immediately effective upon the announcement by the Governor that the State's mask mandate is modified, it is no longer required to wear masks in municipal buildings," Larking said in the email to workers.
Larking — who said the city did not track how many employees had received COVID-19 shots — encouraged all city workers who are not fully vaccinated to continue to don face coverings until they are fully vaccinated or until the CDC alters its guidance.
Anyone visiting city hall will be asked if they've been fully vaccinated. If they say no, they will then be asked to wear a mask.
Pittsylvania County also does not track vaccination rates of its employees, and spokesperson Caleb Ayers did not wish to comment Friday afternoon on changing mask regulations, awaiting more details from the governor.
"The higher the vaccination percentages, the more protected our communities will be from the virus and its mutations," Spillmann said. "We continue to pursue complete vaccination of all in our communities."
Schools
Face masks must still be worn in school settings, even with the mask mandate change, as some students only became eligible this week to be vaccinated.
"Pittsylvania County Schools continues to follow Governor Northam’s Executive Orders relating to COVID-19," superintendent Mark Jones wrote in a email to the Register & Bee.
Jones also estimated that about 66% of county school's 1,500 workers were fully vaccinated. That's higher than the 54% division-wide rate for Danville Public Schools, reported by spokesperson Anne Moore-Sparks.
Both school systems are working with the health department and other agencies after federal regulators cleared the way for children as young as 12 to received COVID-19 vaccinations.
Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for young children. That's the version with rigid storage requirements. The local health department only orders Pfizer as needed, so there's no waste, Spillmann said.
As of Friday, Spillmann was still working with the schools to gauge the interest in the vaccination but did not have a full count.
"We suspect it will be congruent to those adults having already taken the vaccine," Spillmann said.
In Danville, Moore-Sparks said there were 2,808 students 12 and older in the system that's currently surveying students to gauge interest. As of Friday, only 85 students had responded saying they would like the doses, but Moore-Sparks said that number was likely to increase.
Jones said there are about 4,000 eligible students in the county, but they are still working to see how many want a shot.
The health department is planning a vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to noon May 22 at the former J.C. Penney department store in Danville Mall, Spillmann told the Register & Bee. There, parents must sign a consent form and accompany the child.
If there are vaccine clinics in school settings, all parents would need to do is provide permission.
So far, there haven't been any in-school vaccination clinics in either district, even with students 16 and older already eligible to receive a shot.
"We are working with our community partners to vaccinate our students," Moore-Sparks explained.
Outbreak
The Virginia Department of Health reported a recent outbreak at a K-12 facility occurred at Westover Christian Academy. Westover Administrator John Cline also confirmed the outbreak reported April 16 with six cases linked to it with the Register & Bee on Friday.
The cases were only in students, Cline said, and impacted classes studied virtually for 10 days.
"We still wear masks, clean between every class change, clean high-touch areas, maintain social distancing, eat lunches in the classrooms, maintain pods while in the building," the administrator said when asked what COVID-19 precautions were still in place at the school.
The marks the second outbreak at the private school. Another occurred in December with 18 cases linked to it.
Clinic closes
After more than 1,500 vaccines were given at a Gretna clinic, Pittsylvania County announced it would be closing Thursday.
The county worked to secure a location at a former grocery store aimed at getting shots in the arms of rural residents. The decline in demand combined with a greater access to vaccines from other resources led to the decision to close, a news release said.
A majority of the shots given — 1,300 — were the single-dose Johnson & Johnson version.
"We were very pleased with the role the Gretna Community Vaccination Clinic played in providing so many of our residents the opportunity to get vaccinated," said Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman. "We think that the clinic served its purpose in making vaccinations, from scheduling the appointment to actually getting the shot, convenient for people in Pittsylvania County."
The county signed a 3-month lease for $30,000 for the facility, but has asked to terminate it a month early, saving $10,000 the news release said.
The county recommends residents use vaccines.gov to find a nearly location to receive a vaccine.
