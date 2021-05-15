WATCH NOW: In a blink, normalcy is back. But with low vaccine rates, 70% in Dan River Region advised to still wear masks.

"I was somewhat surprised by how quickly we got to this point," Larking told the Register & Bee on Friday. "As someone who is vaccinated, I am pleased to learn that I don't have to worry about getting infected and passing that infection on to other people."

Larking said as soon as the governor lifted the mask mandate, the city would follow suit. He shared with the Register & Bee an email he sent to city workers that explained the new CDC guidance and what it means.

"Immediately effective upon the announcement by the Governor that the State's mask mandate is modified, it is no longer required to wear masks in municipal buildings," Larking said in the email to workers.

Larking — who said the city did not track how many employees had received COVID-19 shots — encouraged all city workers who are not fully vaccinated to continue to don face coverings until they are fully vaccinated or until the CDC alters its guidance.

Anyone visiting city hall will be asked if they've been fully vaccinated. If they say no, they will then be asked to wear a mask.

Pittsylvania County also does not track vaccination rates of its employees, and spokesperson Caleb Ayers did not wish to comment Friday afternoon on changing mask regulations, awaiting more details from the governor.