WATCH NOW: In a dose of confusion, nearly 10,000 vaccine shots given in Danville, but not all went to city residents

The county's reported rate remains far below that of Danville, at roughly half.

Accurate figures

But it's hard to get solid numbers on the actual rates because of delays in obtaining accurate figures, officials said.

"We don't know the true number of vaccines distributed due to data lag," said Chris Andrews, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District epidemiologist. "We can also consider that there's a fair number of nursing/assisted living facilities [residents would all fall under 1a] and 1a-qualified health care providers that live and work in the Danville area contributing to the count."

Driving numbers up in Danville are proximity to the hospital and public partners helping out with vaccination efforts in the city, Andrews pointed out.

Also, city residents may have an easier time getting to such places to receive shots, he added.

"Transportation resources are more abundant in the city that aid residents in getting to vaccination sites," Andrews said.

As for the percentage of people locally who have registered to get a shot, Parker said he was not able to provide that number.

"We do not presently have access to that data," he said.