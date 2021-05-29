WATCH NOW: In a time of transition, Dan River Region eateries, gyms back in full business

At Me's Burgers & Brews, you can have a seat at the bar once again.
The River District restaurant had been closed from March to July 2020 and bar remained closed to seating after the eatery re-opened in July.
But the state's removal of capacity restrictions and social-distancing requirements now has owner Emily Tomlinson opening its bar back up Tuesday.
"As long as he [Gov. Ralph Northam] says no social distancing, we will add seats at the bar and look at adding more tables," Tomlinson said during an interview Thursday.
Northam announced May 14 that Virginia would eliminate all distancing and capacity restrictions Friday, about two weeks earlier than planned.
It was that same day about two weeks ago that Northam lifted Virginia’s universal indoor mask mandate to align with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Northam's office cited increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases and revised federal guidelines as reasons for taking those steps.
CDC guidelines state fully vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks in most indoor settings, except on public transit, in health care facilities and in congregate settings.
Businesses retain the ability to require masks in their establishments, according to the governor's office.
The state of emergency in Virginia will remain in place through June 30 to provide flexibility for local government and support ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts, according to the governor's office.
Deborah Parks, co-owner at Phi-lly Cheese Steaks & Things on Riverside Drive, said she will keep precautions in place at her restaurant.
"I don't have a problem with whatever the governor is doing, but I still have an issue," Parks said. "I'm not really comfortable just yet."
That means social-distancing markers and off-limits tables will remain, she said. She also hopes customers will still wear masks.
"We do prefer customers wear masks, but if they don't, that's their choice," Parks said.
Removal of restrictions is vital for all sectors, especially restaurants, said Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.
"Restaurants should benefit greatly," Ehrhardt said.
But the lifting of the rules will also make a difference for other establishments, such as gyms.
"We had capacity limits on certain areas in the building," said Troy Barbour, spokesperson for the Danville Family YMCA. "In the wellness area upstairs, each area had a certain capacity limit."
The Y also had a system with different color cones were put in certain places to indicate where the most cleaning was needed, Barbour said.
The Y lifted its mask mandate Friday for those fully vaccinated, but those who have not had their shots are asked to still wear them, he said.
Now the cone system is no more and capacity restrictions for exercise classes will be lifted at the Y.
"All of the group exercise classes before, they were in the gymnasium to be spread apart ... now they're moving back up into the classrooms," Barbour said.
Appointments for using the pool that were in place are also being removed, he added.
"So it's all first-come, first-serve again," Barbour said.
As for Me's Burgers & Brews, Tomlinson said she plans to add capacity again, but that will still be limited — not due to the pandemic, but because she is short-staffed.
"We don't know how much we'll be able to add next week," Tomlinson said.
As to whether the easing of restrictions will lead to a boom in spending at restaurants and other establishments in Danville, that depends on consumers, Ehrhardt said.
"Consumer confidence is also critical," she said. "If everything is open, but people don't feel comfortable being out, recovery will be slower. Fortunately, many of our businesses have been doing an incredible job to keep their employees and customers safe, and I anticipate that our community will be excited to be out supporting our businesses across the region."