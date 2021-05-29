WATCH NOW: In a time of transition, Dan River Region eateries, gyms back in full business

The Y also had a system with different color cones were put in certain places to indicate where the most cleaning was needed, Barbour said.

The Y lifted its mask mandate Friday for those fully vaccinated, but those who have not had their shots are asked to still wear them, he said.

Now the cone system is no more and capacity restrictions for exercise classes will be lifted at the Y.

"All of the group exercise classes before, they were in the gymnasium to be spread apart ... now they're moving back up into the classrooms," Barbour said.

Appointments for using the pool that were in place are also being removed, he added.

"So it's all first-come, first-serve again," Barbour said.

As for Me's Burgers & Brews, Tomlinson said she plans to add capacity again, but that will still be limited — not due to the pandemic, but because she is short-staffed.

"We don't know how much we'll be able to add next week," Tomlinson said.

As to whether the easing of restrictions will lead to a boom in spending at restaurants and other establishments in Danville, that depends on consumers, Ehrhardt said.

"Consumer confidence is also critical," she said. "If everything is open, but people don't feel comfortable being out, recovery will be slower. Fortunately, many of our businesses have been doing an incredible job to keep their employees and customers safe, and I anticipate that our community will be excited to be out supporting our businesses across the region."

