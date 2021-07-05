WATCH NOW: In areas with low vaccination rates, Delta variant poised to move in

A new COVID-19 variant — the same strain that devastated parts of India — is poised to becoming the dominant version in Virginia, putting areas with high rates of unvaccinated residents at risk.
Known as the Delta variant, this version of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus spreads about 2 1/2 times more rapidly than the original virus. That's more than the Alpha variant that became dominate in the nation and Virginia earlier this year. Also, early data shows the Delta version may cause more severe illnesses, according to the University of Virginia's Boicomplexity Institute.
UVa experts believe the Delta variant soon will become the dominant strain in Virginia.
"As in other countries and states, Delta is quickly gaining share in Virginia," researchers wrote in a report release Friday. "In the United States, it already makes up over half of sequenced cases."
There's a large time gap between when an infection takes hold and when health officials discover the variant variety. Simply put, the Delta variant could become dominate long before lab tests confirm it.
Currently, areas of Southwest Virginia — including the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District — and Northwest Virginia are at the highest risk for this variant because fewer residents have received shots of protection against COVID-19.
In Danville, only 45% of adults are fully vaccinated. In Pittsylvania County, that figure is 42%.
"Projections indicate these regions could see case numbers approaching highs from same months in 2020," researchers said in the report, referencing caseloads last summer.
However, the news isn't all bad.
Since more residents in the "vulnerable senior population" are vaccinated, the state isn't likely to see the high numbers of hospitalizations and deaths with previous surges of the virus, the report states.
Those surges also aren't likely to reach previous peaks. Earlier this year, the UVa models showed a potential COVID-19 disaster in store for the summer months. Eventually those models shifted course and currently show only a small increase in a worse-case situtation with the Delta variant.
Current figures
As of Monday morning, the local district's positivity rate had climbed to 5.4%, meaning more people who are tested for COVID-19 are yielding a positive result. The rate is a gauge for health officials to measure the severity of COVID-19 in a community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggestions any figure above 5% is indicative the virus is not under control in a community.
Virginia's rate was at 2% on Monday morning, up from 1.3% on June 21.
The local health district is averaging about five new cases a day, up from about two new daily cases two weeks ago.
Projection
On the current course, it's possible the local health district could see zero weekly cases of COVID-19 by August. However, if the Delta variant does reach Danville and Pittsylvania County, cases may remain level through September.
"Although the Delta variant is more dangerous than other COVID-19 variants, the advice remains the same: get vaccinated when eligible," UVa researchers said.
Also, those who aren't vaccinated — including those with just one dose — should still wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.