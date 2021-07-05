WATCH NOW: In areas with low vaccination rates, Delta variant poised to move in

A new COVID-19 variant — the same strain that devastated parts of India — is poised to becoming the dominant version in Virginia, putting areas with high rates of unvaccinated residents at risk.

Known as the Delta variant, this version of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus spreads about 2 1/2 times more rapidly than the original virus. That's more than the Alpha variant that became dominate in the nation and Virginia earlier this year. Also, early data shows the Delta version may cause more severe illnesses, according to the University of Virginia's Boicomplexity Institute.

UVa experts believe the Delta variant soon will become the dominant strain in Virginia.

"As in other countries and states, Delta is quickly gaining share in Virginia," researchers wrote in a report release Friday. "In the United States, it already makes up over half of sequenced cases."

There's a large time gap between when an infection takes hold and when health officials discover the variant variety. Simply put, the Delta variant could become dominate long before lab tests confirm it.