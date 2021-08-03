WATCH NOW: In Climax, tempers flare over solar project

He said he doesn’t understand how anyone could feel betrayed. The owners are within their rights to allow the project on their property.

“All of that went through the permitting process,” Owen said. “Neighbors had an opportunity to attend zoning meetings. If you were adjacent to the project, you were sent a letter. It’s not like it was hidden from them.”

In addition, the project is on Owen’s property in front of his house, he said.

Whitt and her neighbor, Art Brunner, support solar power, but Whitt said, “I think it’s a great thing, but I don’t want it in my backyard.”

Brunner believes solar can play a role in the nation’s energy needs.

“Solar’s a good idea, but it’s not 100% effective for curing all the problems with energy,” he said, adding that the project on Climax Road has created noise problems.

But the noise will only be temporary, until the project is built, Owen said.

“In less than a year, it will be very quiet,” Owen said.

Scope

Whitt is also surprised by by the scope of the project. Ragsdale said its limit of disturbance would be about 860 acres.