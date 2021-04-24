WATCH NOW: In Dan River Region, it's a slow go for vaccine flow

With only 1-in-4 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the demand is waning for the rest of the population to receive a shot of protection against an illness still impacting the normal flow of life.

Data available Saturday morning showed 26% of people living in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are considered fully vaccinated. That's almost on par with the state's average of 27%. However, only 34% have received at least one dose of a vaccine — well below the 42% of residents across the commonwealth.

"While some pockets of people have continued with strong demand, we have noted a decline in the general population demand for any vaccine," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director for the local district, told the Register & Bee on Friday.

The reasons are three-fold, Spillmann said: Some don't know how to schedule an appointment, some are waiting for a particular vaccine and others are still deliberating whether or not to get a shot.

The scheduling portion has been plagued with headaches since late December. When an early phase started accepting requests for those 65 and older, overloaded phone lines meant many people were greeted with busy signals while they tried to make an appointment to get a vaccine.