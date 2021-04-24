WATCH NOW: In Dan River Region, it's a slow go for vaccine flow

With only 1-in-4 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the demand is waning for the rest of the population to receive a shot of protection against an illness still impacting the normal flow of life.
Data available Saturday morning showed 26% of people living in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are considered fully vaccinated. That's almost on par with the state's average of 27%. However, only 34% have received at least one dose of a vaccine — well below the 42% of residents across the commonwealth.
"While some pockets of people have continued with strong demand, we have noted a decline in the general population demand for any vaccine," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director for the local district, told the Register & Bee on Friday.
The reasons are three-fold, Spillmann said: Some don't know how to schedule an appointment, some are waiting for a particular vaccine and others are still deliberating whether or not to get a shot.
The scheduling portion has been plagued with headaches since late December. When an early phase started accepting requests for those 65 and older, overloaded phone lines meant many people were greeted with busy signals while they tried to make an appointment to get a vaccine.
Eventually, a website and statewide phone number was established, but also often led to confusion. Early-on, residents who were pre-registered would receive notification from a health official of an upcoming appointment.
Now the state has opened vaccines to anyone over the age of 16, the procedure to acquire an appointment has changed yet again.
Right now, Spillmann suggests residents visit Vaccinate.Virginia.gov and click on "VaccineFinder." That opens a new page that allows someone to look for available vaccines nearby. A Saturday morning search near Danville generated a list including private pharmacies and doctor's office. Spillmann noted some of the sites are permanent, while others may only offer one-day appointments.
Later this spring Spillmann expects the procedure to move to an on-site registration system, meaning people can just show up to get a vaccine without an appointment.
The second reason for vaccine hesitation was lifted late Friday when federal and state officials ended a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. That one-dose version was halted after worries surfaced about an extremely rate blood clot that developed in women — mostly young than 50 — after receiving the vaccine.
The Virginia Department of Health has resumed the green light to administer the J&J shots. Those were popular at a Gretna vaccine clinic, established at former grocery store, and satellite vaccine operations throughout Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The clinics
A state-run clinic at the former J.C. Penney department store is slated to close May 5, Lauren Opett, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, told the Register & Bee on Saturday.
That clinic never reached its goal of administering 3,000 doses per day. From March 15 through Wednesday, that site administered 27,170 total shots, Logan Anderson, a spokesperson for the health department, told the Register & Bee. That averages to about 823 per day. A document provided by Anderson shows 373 appointments scheduled for next week.
Opett previously said demand would be the determining factor in how long the clinic remained open.
Although the state won't be in charge of operations after May 5, the health department will move efforts there to continue administering vaccinations.
"When the VDEM group departs from the JCPenney site we plan to shift from the farmers market back to JCPenney, where we had been prior to lending to VDEM for their project, which has contributed greatly to community immunization numbers," Spillmann said.
Further illustrating a demand drop, Averett University hosted a vaccine clinic Friday with 200 doses available. Even accepting walk-ins, only 50 people showed up to receive either a first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine provided by Averett nursing students.
On Saturday, Bibleway Cathedral hosted a similar clinic. As of 9:30 a.m., there were more than 160 open appointments still available online. Walk-ins also will be accepted there.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported this week that lesser demand in rural areas led officials to shift allotted vaccines to areas in Northern Virginia and Richmond.
“We knew that there was going to be a difference in the demand in places like Northern Virginia versus more rural Virginia, but it's been pretty stark,” Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said.
Locally, Spillmann did not comment when asked if the Pittsylvania-Danville Health Districts supply had been allocated to other regions.
"We continue to receive vaccine supplies sufficient to meet local demands," Spillmann said via email.
He did point out ongoing efforts with a focus on health equity trying to reach underserved communities.
Outbreaks
Another outbreak at a long-term-care facility emerged in Saturday morning's data update by the state health department.
Nine new infections associated with outbreaks also appeared Saturday morning.
The health department does not comment on outbreaks, instead referring inquires to a state-maintained database updated each Friday.
As of Saturday, that site listed no active outbreaks in Danville or Pittsylvania County. However, a lag in updating that data is common.
For example, it wasn't until Friday an outbreak at Fresenius Kidney Care appeared in the listing. That one, reported to the health department March 31, infected 20 people. Deaths also resulted from that outbreak, but the exact number isn't clear. When there are fewer than five cases or deaths, the precise numbers aren't listed to "protect anonymity of cases," the site states.
Saturday data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,299
|134
|275
|Pittsylvania County
|5,557
|75
|233
|Halifax County
|2,764
|77
|77
|Mecklenburg County
|2,232
|64
|92
|Henry County
|4,471
|121
|335
|Martinsville
|1,579
|76
|153
|Virginia
|653,326
|10,675
|28,057
Younger infections
Day-to-day numbers indicate a rise in infections among those 19 and younger in the local health district.
"I believe most people older than 18 have either had the vaccine or the virus or have been fortunate," Spillmann told the Register & Bee this week, when asked about the increase in younger infects. "The adolescents are the primary vectors right now."
The local health district only has the Moderna version of the vaccine, which is available to those 18 and older. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to those 16 and up but may only be available at select private pharmacies.
Pittsylvania County Schools Superintendent Mark Jones said he hasn't noticed an increase in COVID-19 cases among students. Danville Public Schools did not respond to an email asking if there's an uptick in city students developing COVID-19.
If all goes smoothly, Spillmann said, the health department plans to start vaccinating the 12 and older age group by perhaps mid-to-late summer.
"Meanwhile we encourage all who are ages 16 years and older to be vaccinated," he said, but could not point to a particular time when herd immunity is reached. That moment would be when at least 75% of local residents have been vaccinated.