WATCH NOW: In Danville area, vaccine clinics struggle to find a demand

"The city's efforts with the website links and other efforts are making a difference," Larking told the Register & Bee. "We would certainly like to see every clinic full and that is our goal."

Larking also has worked with a local organization to set up clinics and helped find the space and provide logistical support. That's on top of pushing residents to do the "things that will keep people safe."

The numbers decline

In the first week —six days — at the former J.C. Penney store, there were 8,476 shots given. That averages to 1,412 per day, about half of the original goal.

Last week, there were 3,983 people who received a COVID-19 shot, but not all of those lived in the local health district. Word got around to college campuses in the state of the walk-ins, so students made the trek to Danville to receive a vaccine, even if they weren't in one of the eligible phases.

On the last day walk-ins were accepted, 1,626 vaccines were given at the J.C. Penney site. The next day when only appointments were honored, only 50 shots were administered.

For the first four days this week, 736 shots were given.