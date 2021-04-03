WATCH NOW: In Danville area, vaccine clinics struggle to find a demand

The state-run community vaccination clinic established at a former mall department store in Danville is struggling to find a demand for people who want to receive a shot of protection against COVID-19.
When the clinic launched March 15, it had a general goal of administering up to 3,000 vaccinations on any given day.
For four days this week, it only averaged about 184 daily shots, by far the lowest figures of the five sites now up and running around the commonwealth, state data showed.
The reason for the lackluster demand isn't clear, but it appears many eligible residents — including those 65 and older — have not registered to receive a vaccine.
"I am concerned that we won't have enough people choosing to get a vaccine," Danville City Manager Ken Larking told the Register & Bee on Friday.
"I am convinced that if we can get more people vaccinated in a short period of time, we will be able to return our society back to what we've been accustomed to experiencing with regard to social gatherings," he said.
Appointments are handled on the state level for the clinic at the former J.C. Penney store at Danville Mall, said Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health.
Those appointments are generated from the statewide registry system. As of Thursday, 86% of the nearly 10,000 Pittsylvania-Danville Health District registered residents in Phases 1a and 1b have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to numbers provided by Crawford. About 23% of those registered are fully vaccinated.
Those figures may not include health care and essential workers who did not require a registration.
"There are a variety of reasons why there might still be open slots," Crawford explained Friday via an email to the Register & Bee. "For example, some people on the waitlist aren't answering the phone call or replying to the email to schedule the appointment time."
Another reason is the date and time of the proposed appointment may not be suitable for the person on the registry.
In all, 17,294 local residents were registered in the statewide system Thursday indicating they want a vaccine. That represents only 17% of the estimated 100,000 combined population of Danville and Pittsylvania County.
As of Friday, 14.3% of Danville and Pittsylvania County residents were considered fully vaccinated. Nearly 29% of residents have rolled up their sleeves for at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In February, Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said Phase 1b would make 50% of the local population eligible for the vaccine.
"Nearly every high-risk person who pre-registered in Phase 1 has received an appointment, and those still on the pre-registration list will receive appointment invitations before April 17," Crawford said.
The slow start was to be expected, said Dena Potter, a spokesperson for the Department of General Services. The Danville site was designed to ramp up or down, as needed.
“There was a point when the clinic briefly accepted walk-ins, because appointments dropped below projected demand,” Potter told the Register & Bee on March 20.
Those walk-ins were abruptly halted last week when two Virginia agencies said the state clinics would only serve those who had scheduled appointments.
City steps in
This week, the city of Danville stepped in to help fill some of the many open appointments at the mall site as well as mobile clinics popping up around the region.
"The city does not have a specific role in providing public health," Larking said. "That is a state-run function."
That said, Larking is doing everything in his power to get vaccines into the arms of local residents. Among those efforts is a newly created website aimed to eliminate empty slots available for vaccines.
"Over the past several weeks, our community has worked to help qualified people schedule appointments for vaccinations at our various community vaccination sites," city officials posted on a new website — danvilleva.gov/vaccines — this week.
When there are open appointments for a clinic the next day, the city will provide a link so residents may sign-up.
"The city's efforts with the website links and other efforts are making a difference," Larking told the Register & Bee. "We would certainly like to see every clinic full and that is our goal."
Larking also has worked with a local organization to set up clinics and helped find the space and provide logistical support. That's on top of pushing residents to do the "things that will keep people safe."
The numbers decline
In the first week —six days — at the former J.C. Penney store, there were 8,476 shots given. That averages to 1,412 per day, about half of the original goal.
Last week, there were 3,983 people who received a COVID-19 shot, but not all of those lived in the local health district. Word got around to college campuses in the state of the walk-ins, so students made the trek to Danville to receive a vaccine, even if they weren't in one of the eligible phases.
On the last day walk-ins were accepted, 1,626 vaccines were given at the J.C. Penney site. The next day when only appointments were honored, only 50 shots were administered.
For the first four days this week, 736 shots were given.
But those numbers could ramp up because Danville and Pittsylvania County will lift phase restrictions starting Monday. This means anyone 16 and older who lives — or works — in the local health district will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, removing the restrictions in place by phases since late December.
This comes one day after the governor promised April 18 as the target for the entire state to move into what's know as Phase 2.
"To meet this April 18 goal, Virginia is boosting vaccine allocation to areas of the Commonwealth that have more people eligible in those high-risk Phase 1 categories who have not been vaccinated," Crawford said.