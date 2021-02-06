WATCH NOW: In effort to address imbalance, more than 700 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ringgold

RINGGOLD — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit rural and Black communities particularly hard across Virginia, and members of both populations have had trouble getting access to the vaccine.
According to Virginia Department of Health data, Black Virginians have received 80,609 vaccines, making them the second-most vaccinated race in the state. White Virginians lead with nearly half a million doses received, as of this weekend.
On Saturday, in a pointed attempt to partially address that imbalance, the Virginia Department of Health and various partners in the Dan River Region held a large scale vaccination event at the Cherrystone Ministry Baptist Association, located at 5551 Tom Fork Road, where more than 700 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s been our objective to focus on the highest-risk communities first,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania Danville Health District. “That includes seniors and people of color that might not have access, people who might not have the best health. We want to try to do the best we can to, some people might say, level the playing field. Everybody in our district is important to us, and we’re trying to demonstrate that here today.”
Most recipients on Saturday came from underserved and at-risk communities, those that tend to be Black, elderly and rural.
“I’m just overwhelmed with joy to see so many people of color here today getting their vaccine,” said Tommy Bennett, the president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP.
As it has in the past for similar events, the health department partnered with Sovah Health-Danville, the city and county governments and Averett University and Danville Community College nursing students to coordinate the vaccine distribution. The Virginia Medical Reserve Corps and hospitals in North Carolina also sent volunteers.
Joe Davis and Charles Miller Jr., members of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, also were on hand to take in the sight of so many community members lining up to receive the vaccine. They both said they hoped vaccine distributions in the county would start to be more of a regular occurrence.
Untrusting of government
Bennett acknowledged that Black communities have been historically untrustworthy of the United States government, in part because of the long-ranging Tuskegee Study in the 1900s, which sought to study untreated syphilis in Black men, leading the participants to believe they were receiving treatment for a blood condition. In reality, they received no medical treatment whatsoever and more than 120 of the participants died from the disease going untreated.
Given the current state of the pandemic — the VDH reports nearly 87,000 cases and more than 1,500 deaths among Black residents — Bennett said Saturday’s turnout was promising in spite of the aforementioned mistrust.
“The death tolls are so high in the African American community, even around the world,” he said. “This is great today to see so many African Americans out today.”
Joan Tarpley-Robinson, 69, is the vice moderator of the Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association, and she received her first dose of the vaccine Saturday.
She said 25-30 churches are affiliated with the association, and outreach to spread awareness of the event was organized through contacting individual pastors and making calls to their church communities. Various volunteers and transportation services offered their time to help bring elderly or rural people to the event to receive a vaccine.
“I feel like we’re reaching a segment of our population that so badly needed to be vaccinated,” Tarpley-Robinson said. “We’re happy to reach the underserved population. It’s not only geared for the African American community, but we were hoping to reach more of the individuals who had not been able to get vaccinated, so we’re very happy.”
Celebration
A celebratory mood filled the air as vaccine recipients left the building knowing they were at least a little more protected from the virus.
“My pastor said they were doing it here today, so I got on the phone,” said Maxie Motley, 83, of Danville, who received the shot alongside his wife Lizzie, 82. “We’re very pleased. I hope it continues like this. There’s so many people out there who still need it.”
Spillmann is similarly hopeful that large-scale vaccine distributions can continue, which means doses need to be available. He advocates every week for more cases for the Pittsylvania Danville Health District, as well as the Southside Health District, where he is also the director.
Of course, vaccines are in high demand, he said. The best thing that can be done with the vaccines that become available is finding the most at-risk individuals to give them to.
“My preference is to make sure we have people who are the most at risk get the vaccinations as soon as possible,” Spillmann said, “because the more we do that, the more likely we can keep people from contracting it severely, hopefully at all, but severely, keep them out of the hospital and hopefully mitigate or minimize the death count.”