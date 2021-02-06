WATCH NOW: In effort to address imbalance, more than 700 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Ringgold

“The death tolls are so high in the African American community, even around the world,” he said. “This is great today to see so many African Americans out today.”

Joan Tarpley-Robinson, 69, is the vice moderator of the Cherrystone Missionary Baptist Association, and she received her first dose of the vaccine Saturday.

She said 25-30 churches are affiliated with the association, and outreach to spread awareness of the event was organized through contacting individual pastors and making calls to their church communities. Various volunteers and transportation services offered their time to help bring elderly or rural people to the event to receive a vaccine.

“I feel like we’re reaching a segment of our population that so badly needed to be vaccinated,” Tarpley-Robinson said. “We’re happy to reach the underserved population. It’s not only geared for the African American community, but we were hoping to reach more of the individuals who had not been able to get vaccinated, so we’re very happy.”

Celebration

A celebratory mood filled the air as vaccine recipients left the building knowing they were at least a little more protected from the virus.