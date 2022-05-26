 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: In only 18 days, Danville-based God's Pit Crew builds two homes for Kentucky tornado victims

Danville-based God's Pit Crew plans to unveil two new houses — built in only 18 days — to families Friday whose homes and lives were destroyed in a December tornado in Bremen, Kentucky.

The building blitz was possible because of staff and volunteers with God's Pit Crew and partners including two-time Grammy-award winning Christian artist and Kentucky native Jason Crabb, Team PRP, Jentezen Franklin Ministries and donors.

“We are thrilled for these families and very grateful to our amazing volunteers who have put their hearts into this project," said Randy Johnson, founder and president of God's Pit Crew. "We thank them and our wonderful partners and donors who help us provide hope, healing and restoration for these families.”

