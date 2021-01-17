WATCH NOW: In passionate Averett speech, Stacey Abrams says building community requires trust, imagination, action

The second oldest of six children, Abrams also learned about responsibility and community.

As minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives, Abrams had the responsibility to "bring community out of chaos," working with those who had different viewpoints and to lead others to "policies and politics that we needed."

Building community out of chaos takes trust, she said.

"When you don't have power, sometimes you can borrow it," she said. "If you can build a sense of trust when you ask for things and you need it, sometimes you can get it."

The second way to build community — imagination — enables you to imagine what it looks like, Abrams said.

"We have to imagine that justice is possible," she said. "We have to imagine that racism can be eviscerated."

Often, our political divides can come from a lack of belief that things are possible, she said.

The third way to community is action, she said.

"Volunteerism is where we begin building our community," she said. "The magic occurs when we start to work with other people."

Action also includes voting, she pointed out.