WATCH NOW: Industrial fire in Chatham creates scare, prompting road closure, school evacuation

CHATHAM — A drum containing chemicals overheated at Sartomer in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a fire that forced the shutdown of part of Tightsqueeze Road and the evacuation of Chatham High School.
The fire released smoke containing chemicals that could cause mild respiratory irritation, so officials ordered nearby residents to shelter in place.
“We did that as a precaution for the citizens,” Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp told reporters in front of Chatham High School on Tuesday afternoon.
There were no injuries or complaints of respiratory problems as a result of the incident, which was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Slemp said.
Tightsqueeze road was shut down from Samuel Harris Lane to Beverly Heights Road, said Cpl. T.R. Moore with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
“Everyone within a mile of the Tightsqueeze Industrial Park should shelter indoors,” Pittsylvania County Public Safety posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. “Students from Chatham High School are being moved, and those students that were brought to school by parents today will be bussed to Chatham Middle School for pick up there.”
Firefighting agencies from Chatham, Dry Fork, Blairs and Danville responded. The Chatham Police Department, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, a Virginia Department of Emergency Management hazardous materials response team, the Danville Regional Hazardous Materials Response Team and the Pittsylvania County School System also participated.
Pittsylvania County Public Safety and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office also were on scene.
The fire was 90% contained by just after 3 p.m. and any possible danger from the smoke had dissipated.
“The danger to the public is very minimal,” county spokesperson Caleb Ayers told reporters Tuesday afternoon at the school. “The danger has passed.”
Sartomer is a manufacturer located in Tightsqueeze Industrial Park.
The smoke was produced when a drum of acrylic building block — which is used to make products including coatings and adhesives — overheated, said Janet Smith with the company.
Slemp said one of the 55-gallon barrels ignited and exploded, ripping a hole in the roof. Firefighters were able to shoot water through the hole to fight the fire, Slemp said.
An employee had reported the overheated drum.