WATCH NOW: Industrial fire in Chatham creates scare, prompting road closure, school evacuation

CHATHAM — A drum containing chemicals overheated at Sartomer in Pittsylvania County on Tuesday afternoon, leading to a fire that forced the shutdown of part of Tightsqueeze Road and the evacuation of Chatham High School.

The fire released smoke containing chemicals that could cause mild respiratory irritation, so officials ordered nearby residents to shelter in place.

“We did that as a precaution for the citizens,” Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp told reporters in front of Chatham High School on Tuesday afternoon.

There were no injuries or complaints of respiratory problems as a result of the incident, which was reported at about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Slemp said.

Tightsqueeze road was shut down from Samuel Harris Lane to Beverly Heights Road, said Cpl. T.R. Moore with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

“Everyone within a mile of the Tightsqueeze Industrial Park should shelter indoors,” Pittsylvania County Public Safety posted on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon. “Students from Chatham High School are being moved, and those students that were brought to school by parents today will be bussed to Chatham Middle School for pick up there.”

