WATCH NOW: Institute creates pop-up learning opportunities

With COVID-19 preventing the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research from conducting its usual summer programs in-person, the organization is hosting pop-up camps throughout Danville and Martinsville to provide free, hands-on activities for students to complete at home. On Tuesday afternoon, 35 experiments involving gummy bears were handed out from a tent at the Community Market in front of the Riverwalk Trail. A pop-up with materials for building a stethoscope will be hosted in Cardinal Village Apartments on Wednesday afternoon and another event will be in Martinsville on Thursday.