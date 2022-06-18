Watch now: 'It felt like it was being bounced up and down like a basketball,' as tree slices through Danville home

Jerry and Suzanne Fisher were sitting in their den Friday afternoon watching television.

"My Fair Lady" was just starting.

All of a sudden, their two-story house started to shake violently.

"It felt like it was being bounced up and down like a basketball," Jerry told the Register & Bee on Saturday morning.

That's when he started looking for damage to see what happened.

A huge tree — Jerry said it's a popular tulip — had crashed through their home of 35 years at 371 Mowbray Arch in Danville.

"There was debris, leaves and the wind was shaking and flying every which-a-way," Jerry said of the scene outside.

The tree sliced through the ridge line of the roof, destroying it and most of the second floor, narrowly missing the chimney.

The wind was part of a powerful squall line that moved through Danville on Friday afternoon, sparking power outages throughout the city.

On Saturday morning, the tree was still draped over the home built in 1977 with limbs dangling over the front door. The yard was full of debris and encircled with yellow caution tape.

The tree also cut through the couple's study — a room off to the left of the home only on the first floor — that housed books and Suzanne's computer. The room was loaded with insulation that had blown out when the tree came crashing through the structure.

Crews from the Danville Fire Department responded shortly after 5 p.m. to help get some personal items from the home for the couple, since they aren't allowed back inside because of structural concerns.

Both escaped with no injuries after the storm, but Jerry joked about being attacked by mosquitoes while sitting in the front yard Friday night.

The priority Saturday morning was finding someone to remove the tree from the home, an effort Jerry speculated would require a crane.

Confusion Friday evening prevented the roof from being covered with a tarp, but that's something Jerry wanted to take care of Saturday to prevent damage to the furniture inside the home.

While the Register & Bee was interviewing the couple, a crew member from a tree service arrived and started walking around the home to observe the situation to see what was needed for the removal process.

They also are waiting for an insurance adjuster to come by.

Neighbors and passers-by also stopped to chat with the couple Saturday morning, making sure they were OK and asking if they needed any help. Neighbors just a few houses away are heading out of town on vacation and are allowing the couple to stay at their home for a week.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.