WATCH NOW: J&J vaccine halt is another blow to flow of vaccines in Dan River Region

This week's pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 shot has dealt a blow to flow more vaccine in the arms of Dan River Region residents.
Concerns over extremely rare blood clots prompted federal health authorities to push for a halt of administering the one-dose shot of protection against the coronavirus. Virginia heeded that Tuesday warning and ceased providing the J&J version in state.
These shots proved popular at satellite offshoots of the state-run community vaccination clinic housed in the former J.C. Penney department store. These so-called mobile clinics were established at different locations throughout the region like the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, city recreation centers and a former grocery store in Gretna.
"The pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine definitely impacted the Gretna site and our goal of providing the single dose option to many of our more rural areas," Caleb Ayers, a spokesperson for Pittsylvania County, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee on Friday.
Ayers said the people at the recent clinics were "excited by the opportunity to get the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine."
Following what he described as two successful Friday clinics earlier this month, Ayers said supply issues in general made it hard to secure future clinics at the Gretna center.
"Over the past few weeks, vaccines have become harder and harder to obtain, and the Health Department has told us that we are working on a week to week basis as far as securing doses for our community clinics," Ayers said in an email.
At Friday's clinic and one planned next week, they are now using the Moderna two-dose version.
The pause also hampered the city's efforts to help residents make appointments for clinics. Danville has established a website — danvilleva.gov/vaccines — that allows people to directly sign up for a vaccine. This week, nothing was listed on that site.
Mall operation
Moderna also is the vaccine used at the Danville Mall site that entered into second-dose operations this week. Plagued by low volume, the center "scaled back their staffing" the prior week, said Lauren Opett, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.
Opett said this week staffing ramped back up because of second-dose appointments. Previously, state officials said about 150 staffers were staged at the J.C. Penney site that originally costed about $1.5 million to $2 million per week to operate, all leveraged by federal dollars. Opett was not able to provided updated financial figures or current staffing levels to the Register & Bee this week.
"The operation of these sites is based on the need, and this will be continually assessed by the VEST," she said.
The site's original lofty goal of administering 3,000 shots per day never was achieved for the Danville site, the first in the state to open. In the first week of operation in mid-March, about 1,400 shots were given a day. That average dropped to about 660 the following week and has declined steadily since.
The health department was not able to provide the latest clinic vaccine figures when asked Friday by the Register & Bee but acknowledged the impact on not having the J&J one-dose vaccine.
"Locally, the pause on J&J has temporary slowed our ability to reach herd immunity of 75%," said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville health District.
As of Saturday morning, 23% of residents in Danville and Pittsylvania County were fully vaccinated, almost mirroring the 24% across the state. However, only about 32% of residents have rolled up their sleeves for at least one-dose of the vaccine. That's lower than 39% of all Virginia residents.
For those who want a vaccine now, the health department has shifted to the Moderna shot.
"Otherwise our vaccination action clinics have continued unfettered," Spillmann said, who also praised the action by the Centers for Disease Control to pursue a study of the reported blood clots.
"It is more important to assure integrity of the process and get the vaccine right rather than to get it done fast. We hope this gives confidence to future vaccines once the J&J resumes."
The health director also cautioned anyone who received the J&J vaccine to be on the lookout for symptoms — like a severe headache, backache, abdominal pain, shortness or breath or leg swelling — and contact their doctor if they notice any.
Saturday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,251
|133
|272
|Pittsylvania County
|5,415
|77
|230
|Halifax County
|2,741
|75
|74
|Mecklenburg County
|2,214
|63
|92
|Henry County
|4,452
|121
|330
|Martinsville
|1,566
|76
|147
|Virginia
|644,828
|10,564
|27,625
Other numbers
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined added 14 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus bringing the 7-day rolling average to 10 cases. This rate — the lowest since early July — has held steady this month. Virginia is averaging about 1,500 new cases a day, also a rate steady during the past few weeks despite growing vaccination numbers.
Virginia has yet to bring down caseloads lower than levels seen in mid-November.
The local positivity rate fluctuated upward in recent days to 6.4% from 5.8% on Monday. The percentage calculates the number of positive results against how many tests were administered overall. The number is often used a way to gauge the spread of the virus in a community. The CDC likes to see 5% or lower to indicate COVID-19 is under control.
In Danville, the CDC has raised the risk of COVID-19 to the highest level on a 4-tier system. The rating is based on a 7-day average of data that shows an increase of city cases. Pittsylvania County is listed as a substantial risk area, the second-highest ranking possible.