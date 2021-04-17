WATCH NOW: J&J vaccine halt is another blow to flow of vaccines in Dan River Region

"It is more important to assure integrity of the process and get the vaccine right rather than to get it done fast. We hope this gives confidence to future vaccines once the J&J resumes."

The health director also cautioned anyone who received the J&J vaccine to be on the lookout for symptoms — like a severe headache, backache, abdominal pain, shortness or breath or leg swelling — and contact their doctor if they notice any.

Other numbers

Danville and Pittsylvania County combined added 14 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus bringing the 7-day rolling average to 10 cases. This rate — the lowest since early July — has held steady this month. Virginia is averaging about 1,500 new cases a day, also a rate steady during the past few weeks despite growing vaccination numbers.

Virginia has yet to bring down caseloads lower than levels seen in mid-November.

The local positivity rate fluctuated upward in recent days to 6.4% from 5.8% on Monday. The percentage calculates the number of positive results against how many tests were administered overall. The number is often used a way to gauge the spread of the virus in a community. The CDC likes to see 5% or lower to indicate COVID-19 is under control.

In Danville, the CDC has raised the risk of COVID-19 to the highest level on a 4-tier system. The rating is based on a 7-day average of data that shows an increase of city cases. Pittsylvania County is listed as a substantial risk area, the second-highest ranking possible.

