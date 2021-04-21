WATCH NOW: Joy and jubilation for Danville area leaders, residents as guilty verdict read in death of George Floyd

Joy. That's what Victoria Smith said she felt when former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday in the death of George Floyd while in police custody May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.

"He deserved it, every bit of it," Smith, 45, of New York City, said during an interview at Danville Mall on Wednesday. "Justice has been served. Change is good."

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on Floyd's neck. The incident sparked protests and violence across the nation and around the world, as well a nationwide reckoning with systemic racism in the United States.

Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP, was jubilant just minutes after the verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon.

"This is a wonderful day for Emmett Till, this is a wonderful day for those four little Black girls in Birmingham [who died in a church bombing in Alabama carried out by white supremacists in 1963]," Bennett said. "This a great day for Rosa Parks. This is a great day for Martin Luther King Jr."

Till was a 14-year-old Black male who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a young white woman.