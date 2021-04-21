WATCH NOW: Joy and jubilation for Danville area leaders, residents as guilty verdict read in death of George Floyd

 Skip to main content
Joy. That's what Victoria Smith said she felt when former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday in the death of George Floyd while in police custody May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis.

"He deserved it, every bit of it," Smith, 45, of New York City, said during an interview at Danville Mall on Wednesday. "Justice has been served. Change is good."

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter for pinning Floyd to the pavement with his knee on Floyd's neck. The incident sparked protests and violence across the nation and around the world, as well a nationwide reckoning with systemic racism in the United States.

Tommy Bennett, president of the Danville chapter of the NAACP, was jubilant just minutes after the verdict was announced Tuesday afternoon. 

Protest

Protesters chant slogans demanding justice for George Floyd and kneel and lie on their stomachs for nine minutes — the time George Floyd had a police officer’s knee on his neck just before he died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis — during a protest in downtown Danville last spring.

"This is a wonderful day for Emmett Till, this is a wonderful day for those four little Black girls in Birmingham [who died in a church bombing in Alabama carried out by white supremacists in 1963]," Bennett said. "This a great day for Rosa Parks. This is a great day for Martin Luther King Jr." 

Till was a 14-year-old Black male who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a young white woman. 

Danville City Councilman Larry Campbell, co-assistant pastor at Bibleway Cathedral, said of the verdict, "I thank God that justice was done."

Campbell also said he was grateful for Danville's police chief, Scott Booth, for his community engagement and relationship-building with faith-based groups and families to reduce violent crime.  

Addam Trahey

Addam Trahey, 44, believes Derek Chauvin "got what he deserved" when Chauvin was found guilty Tuesday in the death of George Floyd. 

Back at the mall, 44-year-old Danville resident Addam Trahey agreed that the verdict was right. 

"It was a little too forceful," Trahey said of Chauvin's treatment of Floyd. "They take it too damn far sometimes."

Sylvia Miller, 50, gave a quick statement before receiving a phone call that her ride was there to pick her up. 

"I was satisfied with it," Miller said of the verdict. 

Pittsylvania County resident Terry Bowe, 55, said he did not expect Chauvin to be found guilty on all three charges — second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. 

Terry Bowe

Terry Bowe, 55, said the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin on all three counts against him in the death of George Floyd was appropriate. 

"I thought it was appropriate that he was found guilty on all three charges," Bowe said. "I felt that for once, the system worked. I'm glad that it did."

Julisa Lea, 32 of Yanceyville, N.C., was "overjoyed" when she heard Chauvin was convicted. 

"Praise God, because I think that as many officers have gotten off with shooting Black males, it was finally time for one to be convicted, " she said. 

But she questions whether justice will ultimately prevail.

"How much time will he get?" Lea said. 

