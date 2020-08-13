WATCH NOW: Landon Worsham, 'an institution to Chatham' who served as fire chief for five decades, dies at age 96

CHATHAM — A man who has been described as "a gentleman's gentleman" and a modest, patient and dedicated leader, the 96-year-old Landon Worsham, who served as the fire chief of Chatham Volunteer Fire Department for more than half a century, died in a nursing home Wednesday afternoon.
“His dedication to his community, nobody else that I’ve ever met has had that level of dedication," said Terry Kelly, a fire marshal with Pittsylvania County and longtime volunteer with the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department.
Sitting in the station and reflecting on Worsham's legacy on Thursday, many longtime volunteers who have served at the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department remembered the little things Worsham did, like every time the crew returned from a fire call he would say "another fine job." He always fought to take care of the firefighters and led by example, current volunteers say.
“I don’t think you’ll find anyone that will say anything bad about him, because there’s just nothing bad to say," said Donald Motley, a longtime volunteer at the Chatham Fire Department and Rescue Squad who took over as chief when Worsham retired in 2016.
Chatham Mayor Will Pace described Worsham, a Pittsylvania County native, as "an institution to Chatham."
Worsham served in the Air Forces during World War II, spending most of his time in New Guinea. While there, he endured a serious head injury that doctors questioned if he would recover from, his wife of 72 years, Mildred Worsham, told the Danville Register & Bee.
“When it first happened, they didn’t think he would survive his injuries, but he did," she said.
After returning, Worsham went to school to study radios, which led him to begin working at H.O. Glass Company in Chatham. When the owner retired years later, Worsham bought the company and renamed it Worsham Appliances and TV. Between his time with H.O. Glass and the years he spent running his own business, which closed down earlier this year, Worsham worked out of the same Chatham building for 75 years.
The Chatham Volunteer Department has moved twice since Worsham began volunteering in 1953, and the current building, which was erected in the early 2000s, is littered with tributes to the longtime chief. A plaque on the outside of the building dedicates the station to him and a frame on one of the interior walls holds old pictures of him. On Thursday afternoon, a flower wreath stood outside the station in his memory.
When Worsham first started with the department, volunteers were called by a large siren on top of the courthouse that the entire community could hear. Bobby Campbell, who has volunteered with the department for 52 years and ran a service station in town, remembers racing with some of the other volunteers, and Worsham to see who could get to the station first, and community members would even wager which volunteer would arrive first, he said.
“It didn’t make no difference if there was snow on the ground, or rain, he was there," Campbell said of Worsham.
Worsham not only served as the chief for 53 years, but also was one of the charter members of the Chatham Rescue Squad, which was formed in the 1960s. In all his years with the department, he was said to always prioritized the safety of the volunteers and fought to ensure that they had the equipment they needed.
Throughout his time with the department, Worsham was one of the leading call-takers and dealt with a range of large structure fires.
“There was nothing about firefighting that he didn’t know," Motley said.
Kelly remembers times when he and other volunteers would have different opinions about techniques or strategy than Worsham while fighting fires.
"After [the fire] was over we figured out he was right," he said.
Jacob Coles remembers growing up in the community, hearing the sirens go off and watching Worsham and other volunteers race to the station and then to the call. Once he was older, he began volunteering with the department, and eventually served as the assistant chief with Worsham for many years.
“I think he’s provided some type of model ... from business to family to church to community," Coles said.
Added Campbell: “He was always the same man wherever you saw him ... he was the same at his business, the same on calls, and the same man if you saw him on the street."
Worsham also served as the superintendent of Sunday school at Chatham Presbyterian Church for many decades, where his wife, Mildred, also was the organist until last year. Plaques were put up in the building to honor the couple several years ago.
Pastor Mikel Pugh, who has been with the church for 16 years, said since Worsham got to the point that he could no longer fulfill his superintendent duties, it has taken three people stepping in to cover his jobs. Worsham was usually the one to open the building, to arrange snacks and Sunday school materials, and before computerized heating and A/C, he would show up to manually adjust the temperature in the building, Pugh said.
“Not a demanding man," Pugh said. "Quiet, but you knew he was there. Very faithful. More in the background than in the foreground."
Mildred Worsham said her husband never expected any recognition or accolades for his service and dedication.
“He loved his family, his church, and his community, and he served them all well," she said.
