WATCH NOW: Landon Worsham, 'an institution to Chatham' who served as fire chief for five decades, dies at age 96

Worsham not only served as the chief for 53 years, but also was one of the charter members of the Chatham Rescue Squad, which was formed in the 1960s. In all his years with the department, he was said to always prioritized the safety of the volunteers and fought to ensure that they had the equipment they needed.

Throughout his time with the department, Worsham was one of the leading call-takers and dealt with a range of large structure fires.

“There was nothing about firefighting that he didn’t know," Motley said.

Kelly remembers times when he and other volunteers would have different opinions about techniques or strategy than Worsham while fighting fires.

"After [the fire] was over we figured out he was right," he said.

Jacob Coles remembers growing up in the community, hearing the sirens go off and watching Worsham and other volunteers race to the station and then to the call. Once he was older, he began volunteering with the department, and eventually served as the assistant chief with Worsham for many years.

“I think he’s provided some type of model ... from business to family to church to community," Coles said.