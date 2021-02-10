WATCH NOW: Latest winter system brings threat of ice to Southern Virginia

“There are more moving parts than usual with this system,” forecasters wrote in a discussion Wednesday morning, signaling another round of headaches to pinpoint precipitation types and amounts.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is keeping a close watch on the storm. Officials said crews will work around the clock to clear the roadways. They first start with primary highways then move to secondary and neighborhood areas once the main roads are passable, a news releases stated.

Also, VDOT snowplow operators and crews plan to treat roads with salt and sand to help with traction.

A big worry with freezing rain is power outages. Appalachian Power, one of the providers in Southern Virginia, is monitoring the system. Officials remind customers to treat all downed lines as if they are live and simply stay away from them.

Crews are working to best position workers to move in after the storm passes.

After this storm moves out during the day on Friday, a repeat performance with a conveyer-belt style of storms could start as early as Friday night.

With moisture on the way, temperatures are expected to remain below normal with highs in the 30s over the weekend.

More flirtations with moisture and colder air could come next week “to bring yet another round of wintry precipitation to the area Monday into Tuesday.”​