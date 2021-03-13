WATCH NOW: March 13, 2020: The day COVID-19 started turning life upside down in the Dan River Region.

Of all the monumental moments endured over the last year, one date stands out among the rest: March 13, 2020.
It could be said it was a day time almost stood still.
One year ago Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic fallout hitting the Dan River Region.
Although anxiety was swirling weeks earlier, it was that one day when Southern Virginia life essentially started grinding to a halt.
It started with Averett University announcing the prior evening it would transition to online learning even though there were no COVID-19 cases on campus or reported in the Dan River Region at the time. The school was following step with other national counterparts to limit in-person interaction that could spread the virus.
Next came the closure of local libraries and virtually all activities staged by Danville Parks and Recreation was paused. Individual organizations also joined the shutdown stampede originally thought to only last a few weeks.
Danville Community College announced it was extending spring break by a week to give college leaders more time to set the best course of action.
It was about 2 p.m. when the most shocking announcement came by way of Gov. Ralph Northam. He — via an emailed news release and not any kind of media briefing — ordered all Virginia schools to close for two weeks.
It was perceived as an instant inconvenience for parents in Danville and Pittsylvania County, but the move also was met with a wave support as a precautionary measure.
“This is better than kids getting sick and, worst case, dying because of this,” Shirlee Mansfeld, a single mother with an 11-year-old student at Chatham Middle School, told the Register & Bee on March 13, 2020. "It’s better to be proactive than wait for something to happen here.”
About a week later, Northam closed schools for the rest of the academic year.
Looking back, it was March 13, 2020, that set in motion a chain of events still playing out 365 days later.
Early start
Danville's first glimpse of the coronavirus came in mid-February 2020 when a woman voluntarily quarantined herself for two weeks after traveling back from China, the nation with the first virus case.
John Carpenter, a pastor at Covenant Reformed Baptist Church in nearby Providence, N.C., where she attended services, brought groceries for the woman who wasn't named.
“An abundance of precaution is a smart thing to do,” Mary Carpenter, the pastor's wife, said at the time.
The woman in her 60s who had lived in the United States for more than a decade showed no signs of COVID-19 but wanted to follow health recommendations.
By late February more effects were felt in the business industry. A solar project in Pittsylvania County was stalled after a Chinese factory where panels were made closed. Agriculture worries grew since China was a large market for Virginia grain crops, and it was uncertain how the spreading virus would impact it.
The second week in March 2020 brought a mad rush to stores for hand sanitizer, household cleaners and toilet paper. Employees had a tough time keeping the shelves stocked since many residents purchased those items in bulk, leaving scenes of aisles reminiscent of hoarding before an impending snowstorm.
Residents weren't preparing for what's often a fickle forecast. They were getting ready for the inevitable.
“My point of view is it is not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when,” Chris Andrews, district epidemiologist for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District said on March 12, 2020. “It will get here eventually.”
Hospital gets ready
It was also March 13, 2020, when Sovah Health initiated what it called an incident command center gearing up to care for COVID-19 positive patients that were already flooding hospital systems across the nation.
"During the early days of the pandemic, emotions were high as we prepared for the unknown," Kelly Fitzgerald, spokesperson for Sovah Health, wrote in a Friday news release. "When our care team initially started diagnosing COVID-19 in our hospital, we realized that symptoms of the virus can vary among individuals and spread very quickly."
Those two fundamentals were instrumental in crafting a plan to respond.
"If there is a sliver lining of this pandemic, it is that we are more connected to each other and our community," she said.
To mark the one-year anniversary, Sovah Health-Danville will host a drive-by parade at 4:15 p.m. Monday at the main entrance at the hospital. It's a way to celebrate the dedicated service of frontline workers including police, fire and emergency management.
The health system wants to the community to participate via social media with a video of the parade and other highlights.
"We are grateful for our community who trusted us with their care and for our many partners who have worked alongside and supported our team during a challenging year," Fitzegerald said.
Mass vaccinations
As the region looks back on a year of alerted life, Monday will usher in a massive effort to bring the pandemic under control.
One of three state community vaccination centers will launch in Danville at the former J.C. Penney department store at the Danville Mall.
The goal is to give up to 3,000 doses a day. It will be in operation from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. six days a week. The clinic isn't open to the public and vaccines are only available via appointment.
Virginia is currently in Phase 1b of vaccination efforts, a group that includes residents 65 and older. People who have registered online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or have called 877-VAX-IN-VA will be contacted to make an appointment, a city news release explained. No walk-ins will be accepted.
“The centers will be a game changer for our communities, greatly enhancing what we started in late December," Scott Spillmann, the director of the local health district, said in the release. "They will allow our vaccination task force to continue to focus upon our most fragile community members — our seniors and our black and brown communities."
Federal Emergency Management Agency funding was given to Virginia to launch the three centers in Danville, Portsmouth and Petersburg. The localities were picked after the Virginia Department of Emergency Management conducted an equity analysis to determine which sites had the best access to vulnerable populations, the release stated.
“We are very excited to open these community vaccination centers, particularly for our communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said Curtis Brown, state coordinator for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management."
Danville leaders worked with Hull Property Group, the owner of Danville Mall, to use space at the former store. J.C. Penney was a victim of the pandemic when the local store closed last summer.
“We are pleased that Danville was chosen to host this regional vaccination site,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “We have put in considerable hours in partnership with others to secure and prepare this space."
This particular clinic won't replace other ongoing efforts like vaccine events at Averett University's North Campus or the Danville Community Market.