WATCH NOW: March 13, 2020: The day COVID-19 started turning life upside down in the Dan River Region.

Those two fundamentals were instrumental in crafting a plan to respond.

"If there is a sliver lining of this pandemic, it is that we are more connected to each other and our community," she said.

To mark the one-year anniversary, Sovah Health-Danville will host a drive-by parade at 4:15 p.m. Monday at the main entrance at the hospital. It's a way to celebrate the dedicated service of frontline workers including police, fire and emergency management.

The health system wants to the community to participate via social media with a video of the parade and other highlights.

"We are grateful for our community who trusted us with their care and for our many partners who have worked alongside and supported our team during a challenging year," Fitzegerald said.

Mass vaccinations

As the region looks back on a year of alerted life, Monday will usher in a massive effort to bring the pandemic under control.

One of three state community vaccination centers will launch in Danville at the former J.C. Penney department store at the Danville Mall.