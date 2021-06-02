WATCH NOW: May's numbers illustrate rapid tumble of COVID-19 cases, but majority still not fully vaccinated

COVID-19 infection rates in Danville and Pittsylvania County extended a slide in May to the lowest figures recorded since June 2020.
In all, 234 cases of the novel coronavirus were charted last month, and 11 deaths were added to the record books.
It has been a full 12 months since caseloads were this low. A year ago, it was a time of uncertainty since Southern Virginia was — up until that point — spared the brunt of the effects from COVID-19. Daily cases trickled in, but the overall mood was a bit optimistic. Some hoped the summer weather would fade the virus into memory, likening it to how the flu behaves in warmer months.
Then the tide started to shift. By mid-June 2020, the daily infection rate started creeping up. Health officials blamed the initial increase on seaside excursions, mainly to Myrtle Beach, S.C., where residents sought an escape for a couple months of isolation.
After that rise, it took nearly a full 365 days before for numbers to settle back to those early June 2020 figures. Currently, Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging about five new COVID-19 cases per day, still a rate that worries health officials.
“The numbers of cases are of concern, and that is why we must all continue to work together to assure that 70% OR MORE of all our communities reach full vaccination status ASAP,” Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee. “This effort will go a long way to helping minimize the opportunity for mutations that could be quite troublesome.”
Also a year ago, face masks were becoming a part of the routine landscape after Virginia instituted a mandate to wear the coverings in public spaces. Today, it’s just the opposite. Very few people are masked, despite the low number of local residents who are fully vaccinated. There’s no longer a mask regulation, but local health officials still urge anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated to keep masking up, stay socially distant and avoid crowds.
“Our current status is that numbers are lower than we’ve ever seen since the pandemic started,” Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer at Sovah Health told the Register & Bee via email. “We’re optimistic that this is progress forward, however, there is hesitation and a strong fear that with lack of masking, low vaccination rates, and more gatherings will create a surge.”
A year ago, the positivity rate dipped to a record low of 2.2% before the rise of infections. Today, it up to 7.3%, a slight nudge upward in recent weeks. The percent calculated the number of positive COVID-19 results against the overall tests administered. Many health officials use it a gauge to determine the state of COVID-19 in a community.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends a 5% rate to show the virus is under control in a locality.
Vaccinations
In both Danville and Pittsylvania County, only 32% of residents are fully vaccinated from the coronavirus, statistics from the health department show. That percentage isn’t keeping up with the state’s 44% vaccination rates. An even broader gap is seen with people who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. About 55% of Virginians have rolled up their sleeves to either receive a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer version of one dose of the Johnson & Johnson shot.
Locally, only 41% of Danville residents and 38% of people living in Pittsylvania County have received one dose.
“The progress we are seeing now is not sustainable if the community does not get vaccinated,” Gunn-Nolan said. “Getting the COVID-19 vaccine is critical to protect ourselves and our community.”
Across the commonwealth, 81% of Virginians age 70-79 are fully vaccinated, the University of Virginia reported last week. However, a majority of adolescents and adults age 16-49 are not at that point. Anyone who is unvaccinated is at a risk for contracting COVID-19, UVa researchers wrote.
“We have made great strides in vaccinating our local communities and we wish to thank all who participated giving and receiving thus far,” Spillmann said. “Together we are making a significant difference.”
Spillmann noted figures surrounding second doses always lag behind the first doses, so the actual percentages of those fully protected could be slightly higher.
“Statewide we are closing in on 70% with first doses, nearing our targeted herd immunity status (at least for first doses),” Spillmann said.
Deaths
After Danville recorded another fatality from COVID-19 in Tuesday morning’s data update, one was subtracted from Pittsylvania County on Wednesday morning.
While the exact reason for this change wasn’t know, the fluctuations are somewhat common. Sometimes officials realize a death has been classified in the incorrect locality, prompting the update. In addition, family members may note the death record listed the wrong place of residence and initiate a process to have it changed.
The latest victim from Tuesday — a man in his 70s — becomes the 223rd resident of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to die of the novel coronavirus.
“I recognize the devastation that COVID-19 has caused, and together, we can end this pandemic by getting vaccinated,” Gunn-Nolan said.