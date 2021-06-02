WATCH NOW: May's numbers illustrate rapid tumble of COVID-19 cases, but majority still not fully vaccinated

Also a year ago, face masks were becoming a part of the routine landscape after Virginia instituted a mandate to wear the coverings in public spaces. Today, it’s just the opposite. Very few people are masked, despite the low number of local residents who are fully vaccinated. There’s no longer a mask regulation, but local health officials still urge anyone who isn’t fully vaccinated to keep masking up, stay socially distant and avoid crowds.

“Our current status is that numbers are lower than we’ve ever seen since the pandemic started,” Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer at Sovah Health told the Register & Bee via email. “We’re optimistic that this is progress forward, however, there is hesitation and a strong fear that with lack of masking, low vaccination rates, and more gatherings will create a surge.”

A year ago, the positivity rate dipped to a record low of 2.2% before the rise of infections. Today, it up to 7.3%, a slight nudge upward in recent weeks. The percent calculated the number of positive COVID-19 results against the overall tests administered. Many health officials use it a gauge to determine the state of COVID-19 in a community.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends a 5% rate to show the virus is under control in a locality.

Vaccinations