WATCH NOW: Mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain coat Danville area

While some snow, sleet and freezing rain fell Saturday night and Sunday morning in Danville, the city was spared the worst of the winter storm.

Early Sunday, Danville Public Works reported main thoroughfares were wet, with slush in areas. Sleet and freezing rain left a build-up — in residential streets — of ice that fell overnight, according to a news release from the city.

Snow began falling 10 p.m. Saturday and lasted for about an hour, covering the ground with snow. Sleet and freezing rain came at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday, and public works started spreading salt on the main thoroughfares, according to the news release.

Rain continued to fall Sunday morning, with crews monitoring street conditions and spreading additional salt or sand as needed.

Two weather-related single-vehicle wrecks that resulted in minor damages were reported.

There were no power outages as of Sunday morning.