WATCH NOW: More calls, more patients, more fatigue: COVID-19 stressing health care resources in Dan River Region

An ever-rising wave of emergency calls and illnesses — driven at least in part by COVID-19 — continues to wash over emergency and health care workers, pushing some past the point of burnout and out of the profession entirely.
The latest sign of exhaustion came Friday afternoon when Sovah Health-Danville took to Facebook to tell the community its emergency department is encountering a spike in patients.
In the message, hospital leaders said "our entire staff is working tirelessly to take care of everyone who enters our facility." On Wednesday, Sovah Health was treating nearly 50 COVID-19 patients at its Danville and Martinsville facilities.
And even though local hospital officials wouldn't provide a year-over-year comparison of staffing levels when asked by the Register & Bee, the pandemic's toll in general has caused an exodus from the medical profession across the nation.
"Your health care heroes are tired," a noticeably frustrated Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan said in a video this week. "Many people across the country and even the world are leaving health care."
Gunn-Nolan, the market chief medical officer with Sovah Health, has become a regular fixture pleading with the community as the hospital endures yet another wave of COVID-19 illnesses.
A struggle with staffing — combined with more people in need of medical attention — is leading to fatigue.
The community also plays a huge role in the overall morale, Gunn-Nolan said. Last year when the pandemic began there were rallies, prayers and multitudes of ways residents saluted the efforts of all of those on the front lines of the COVID-19 battlefield.
Now, not only has the situation changed, it's throttled in reverse. Rudeness appears to have overtaken those cards of thanks.
"The threats, the lack of gratitude, just the nature of communication that's happening right now can't continue," Gunn-Nolan stressed.
When queried on more details concerning that particular statement — specifically the threats — hospital officials did not respond to the Register & Bee in time for publication.
Gunn-Nolan offered a simple suggestion for those coming into the hospital to see loved ones: Be kind and say thank you.
More patients
The undertone of Friday's Facebook posting spoke volumes on the current situation of stretched resources. Health leaders are trying to "reserve hospital resources for our sickest patients," the post said, even as more people in the Dan River Region dial 911.
The Danville Life Saving Crew has seen additional calls for individuals with breathing problems recently, deputy chief Bryan Fox told the Register & Bee via email this week. The volunteer agency provides emergency care and ambulance transport services in Danville and the surrounding areas.
"These calls are not age-specific, but we are finding encompasses all ages and citizens from all walks of life," Fox said.
And it's not all COVID-19. Patients may have the flu or another respiratory sickness. Fox also said some are calling 911 wanting to go to the emergency room to be tested for COVID-19 since they are showing some of the signs.
However, Sovah Health reiterated in its Friday post that it's not a testing site for COVID-19. Instead, people who think they either have the virus or may have been exposed are asked to go to a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or a primary clinic.
The Danville Fire Department — serving as first responders to emergency medical calls — painted a slightly different picture.
"We have not seen an increase in patients that are calling 911 with COVID," said Tim Duffer, deputy fire chief. "In fact, patients that are calling 911 to report they have COVID and need and ambulance is down compared to this time last year."
Complaints of trouble breathing are on the rise, Duffer said, but attributed those causes to flu, cold and allergies in addition to COVID-19.
But in Pittsylvania County, 911 calls continue to grow, said Chris Slemp, the director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety.
"I can say that over the past four months there has been an increase of people calling showing COVID-19 symptoms," Slemp said, also noting that not all of the 911 calls are related to to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In general, call volume has trended upward over the last several years.
The impact
"Any increase in call volume definitely has an impact on volunteers," Slemp said. Pittsylvania County agencies rely on volunteers to answer calls for help, and they've been able to keep up the pace.
"Again, when looking at the trends, our volunteers have been continued to elevate response rates across the board despite the increase in call volume," Slemp said. "This is a testament to the dedication and consistency of our many volunteers."
For Fox and the Danville Life Saving Crew, running more calls presents "a real and unique challenge to all area responders."
Before the coronavirus even came onto the scene, the life saving crew was already at an all-time high responding to 13,621 calls in 2019. A year later with COVID-19 in full force, those calls jumped 9% to nearly 15,000.
"Our personnel, both volunteer and career staff, have worked diligently to cover this increase and have seen more of an increase this year," Fox told the Register & Bee.
Even amid the challenging COVID-19 times, the life saving crew has been able to cover 100% of all dispatched calls.
"One definite struggle we face is to keep our responders safe and well so they can continue to answer the ever growing volume of calls," Fox explained. "Our responders work long hours with little down time and they can get exhausted and we have to be diligent to take care of them and afford them down time to help prevent 'burn out.'"
Extra precautions
A leadership team emerged last year because of the pandemic, Fox said. Those members continue to update protocols — as the virus situation constantly changes — when responding to patients who may have COVID-19.
It all starts with dispatchers who ask specific questions that let emergency workers know if a patient has signs of the virus.
"This allows them to notify our responders prior to arriving on scene," Fox said. That lets the volunteers know how to prepare.
At a minimum, face masks, eye protection and gloves are the standard attire when helping someone who may have COVID-19. Sometimes other layers of protection are incorporated, like a gown, if more protection is needed.
"We also place a surgical mask on all patients, regardless of their medical complaint to further protect them, our providers, and the hospital staff from any exposure risks," Fox said.
In Pittsylvania County, anyone who responds to an emergency call must wear a mask and other protective equipment even if the patient isn't showing signs of COVID-19.
The Danville Fire Department follows a similar process, with responders donning mask. If the patient is positive for the virus, more personal protective equipment comes into play.