WATCH NOW: More calls, more patients, more fatigue: COVID-19 stressing health care resources in Dan River Region

"These calls are not age-specific, but we are finding encompasses all ages and citizens from all walks of life," Fox said.

And it's not all COVID-19. Patients may have the flu or another respiratory sickness. Fox also said some are calling 911 wanting to go to the emergency room to be tested for COVID-19 since they are showing some of the signs.

However, Sovah Health reiterated in its Friday post that it's not a testing site for COVID-19. Instead, people who think they either have the virus or may have been exposed are asked to go to a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or a primary clinic.

The Danville Fire Department — serving as first responders to emergency medical calls — painted a slightly different picture.

"We have not seen an increase in patients that are calling 911 with COVID," said Tim Duffer, deputy fire chief. "In fact, patients that are calling 911 to report they have COVID and need and ambulance is down compared to this time last year."

Complaints of trouble breathing are on the rise, Duffer said, but attributed those causes to flu, cold and allergies in addition to COVID-19.

But in Pittsylvania County, 911 calls continue to grow, said Chris Slemp, the director of Pittsylvania County Public Safety.