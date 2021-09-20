WATCH NOW: N.C. teen slain at Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair remembered as 'awesome kid'

Questions emailed and texted from the Danville Register & Bee to the sheriff’s office were not answered by deadline Monday afternoon.

Bartlett Yancey High School Principal Lance Stokes said of Rone’s death, “Words can’t express our feelings on the loss of a young mind.”

Additional counselors were on site at the school Monday to provide emotional support for students and additional counseling services will be available throughout the week, Stokes said in front of the school’s main entrance.

Rone was an “awesome kid, awesome kid,” a well-liked student with a captivating smile, Stokes said.

Rone’s biology teacher, Ramonda Brooks, only taught him for the first few weeks of school but already knew he was special.

“I could tell he was very lovable and likeable,” Brooks said. “A lot of his peers liked to be around him. When he smiled at you, it made you want to smile back.”

Mannerable and thoughtful, Rone would ask Brooks how she was doing.

“Josh always made it a point to make sure I was OK,” she said. “‘Ms. Brooks, are you OK?’” He always thought of others before himself.”