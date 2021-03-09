WATCH NOW: New project looks to set a screen against detectable cancers in areas of Virginia with high rates

The local participants are to meet monthly to assess barriers to proper screening and how to increase screening. Their recommendations should come from “whatever evidence base you think works best in your community” for colon cancer and cervical cancer screenings, Tossas said.

Charlotte Garrett, coordinator of Massey Cancer Center’s Cancer Research and Resource Center in Danville, said a similar meeting is being planned for Danville.

Heart disease and cancer are the two top causes of death in the United States, Winn said, and “cancer kills more people in rural areas and at-risk communities.”

Cervical and colon cancer are “the two most preventable cancers in the U.S.,” Winn said.

The MHC area had only one GI doctor who performs colonoscopies, Tossas said, so “perhaps it’s much more reasonable” that many people have the FIT (fecal immunochemical test).

However, the FIT is not a substitute for a colonoscopy, Winn said.

“Women are gatekeepers of health care,” because they tend to be the ones to bring children, parents and partners to the doctor, so an important question is “how do we engage women,” Tossas said.