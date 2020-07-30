WATCH NOW: Northam visits Pittsylvania-Danville health department to learn about telehealth, health inequity

In addition to stopping and speaking with many department employees, Northam sat in with Family Nurse Practitioner Elsa Busio as she checked in with patients virtually.

“I’m really excited about what I’m seeing," Northam said about the telehealth options available and what he observed at the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Office.

Northam and Spillmann also sat down for a discussion about health and equity and how COVID-19 has brought some of those issues to the forefront.

“One of the things that I think is incredibly important that we have started to do is to get back to do testing for our public housing, our marginalized communities, with a strong focus on our health equity," Spillmann said, noting that the department is trying especially hard to reach the Hispanic community.

Racial disparities in the number of people contracting COVID-19 in the region are present but are less pronounced than they are statewide. For instance, Latinos make up slightly more than 11% of cases in the health district compared to their share of 3.6% of the regional population. Statewide, Latinos make up 9% of the population but have 38% of cases.