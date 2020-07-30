WATCH NOW: Northam visits Pittsylvania-Danville health department to learn about telehealth, health inequity

Flanked by health experts and news reporters, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam walked through the maze of hallways inside the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District headquarters on Thursday afternoon. He visited with different employees, observed telehealth calls with patients, and spoke with Director Scott Spillmann about telehealth and health equity.
“We’ve always talked about the importance of telehealth, but now COVID-19 has really brought it into stronger focus," Northam said, noting that he is also a physician.
Telehealth is using telecommunications, such as phone calls or video conferencing, instead of in-person meetings for medical and health services. Since the state began shutting down to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has increased the amount of telehealth options it offers.
"Telehealth is not new," Spillmann said. "The pandemic simply catalyzed its application."
For instance, most of the women, infant, and child (WIC) programs, as well as other clinics that the department runs, are offered through phone calls and videoconferencing.
"It’s important that we keep in touch … what we want to accomplish is let the people that we’re taking care of [know that we care about them, that we’re interested in them," Spillmann said.
In addition to stopping and speaking with many department employees, Northam sat in with Family Nurse Practitioner Elsa Busio as she checked in with patients virtually.
“I’m really excited about what I’m seeing," Northam said about the telehealth options available and what he observed at the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District Office.
Northam and Spillmann also sat down for a discussion about health and equity and how COVID-19 has brought some of those issues to the forefront.
“One of the things that I think is incredibly important that we have started to do is to get back to do testing for our public housing, our marginalized communities, with a strong focus on our health equity," Spillmann said, noting that the department is trying especially hard to reach the Hispanic community.
Racial disparities in the number of people contracting COVID-19 in the region are present but are less pronounced than they are statewide. For instance, Latinos make up slightly more than 11% of cases in the health district compared to their share of 3.6% of the regional population. Statewide, Latinos make up 9% of the population but have 38% of cases.
But the recent surge in cases has muddled the data. Earlier this month, there were just 212 reported cases between Pittsylvania County and Danville, and 30 of those had no race or ethnicity data reported. With nearly 400 additional cases added in the health district since then, reporting on race and ethnicity has been sporadic. Of the 600 total reported local cases, 222, which is more than a third, have no racial data included with them.
In addition to access to health care, Northam talked about access to broadband internet as a major inequality — and one that directly relates to telehealth — that his administration is focusing on.
“The other inequity quite frankly is lack of access to broadband," Northam said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.