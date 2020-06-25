WATCH NOW: Officials want to expand Danville airport for expected casino traffic

"If you've got two pilots taking a nap and two that want to chitchat, they can't be in there together," said Elizabeth Rembold, an owner at General Aviation, the airport's fixed-base operator.

In addition, the airports needs more bathroom space, Adelman said. Restrooms across from the fixed-base operator's office can only accommodate two people at a time.

The project could also call for demolishing the 10-foot-high canopy and building a taller one to accommodate buses that would likely travel carrying customers to and from the casino, Adelman said.

Michael Duncan, a member of the Danville Regional Airport Commission, said, "Anything we can do to improve the airport is a good idea."

The architectural study will provide an opportunity to look at the airport and the project idea critically, he said.

"One of the things we have to understand is what the expansion is going to require," Duncan added.

Adelman expects higher traffic volume at the airport if Casaers Entertainment opens a casino at Schoolfield in the area of the former finishing building.