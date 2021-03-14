WATCH NOW: On anniversary of first state virus death, Virginia surpasses 10,000 fatalities

Exactly one year after the first COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Virginia, the state surpassed 10,000 deaths Sunday morning.

A Danville woman in her 60s was one of the 34 new fatalities that sent the commonwealth's official tally to 10,019.

Gov. Ralph Northam declared Sunday as a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the the lives of Virginians lost to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In Danville and Pittsylvania County, 190 residents have died of the virus.

“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our commonwealth,” Northam said in statement Friday. “And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories — and prevent more grief and loss — by working together to keep each other safe.”

Starting Sunday for a full week, the Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light as a tribute to those who have died from COVID-19. Northam asks residents across Virginia to join the commemoration by lighting homes and businesses in the amber color.

Few details are made public when someone dies from COVID-19. Demographic data can be extracted from a comparison of figures from the previous day.