WATCH NOW: On anniversary of first state virus death, Virginia surpasses 10,000 fatalities

Exactly one year after the first COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Virginia, the state surpassed 10,000 deaths Sunday morning.
A Danville woman in her 60s was one of the 34 new fatalities that sent the commonwealth's official tally to 10,019.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared Sunday as a day of prayer and remembrance to honor the the lives of Virginians lost to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. In Danville and Pittsylvania County, 190 residents have died of the virus.
“Sunday marks one year since we first learned that a Virginian had died from COVID-19 in our commonwealth,” Northam said in statement Friday. “And while we cannot bring them back, we can honor their memories — and prevent more grief and loss — by working together to keep each other safe.”
Starting Sunday for a full week, the Executive Mansion in Richmond will be illuminated with an amber light as a tribute to those who have died from COVID-19. Northam asks residents across Virginia to join the commemoration by lighting homes and businesses in the amber color.
Few details are made public when someone dies from COVID-19. Demographic data can be extracted from a comparison of figures from the previous day.
Even though the official tally crossed the 10,000 milestone Sunday, the state likely reached that marker weeks ago. Before deaths are added to a database, they must go through a verification process from Virginia Department of Health employees. That in itself can take weeks depending on the backlog and other workload of workers.
Health experts have also said the death numbers are likely much higher than represented in state and national totals. Early in the pandemic, some cases were missed because of a lack of testing. Many people may have died without knowing the had the severe illness.
Local cases
The current of infections in Danville and Pittsylvania County isn't clear at the moment. Over the last week, health workers have reassigned many cases to different localities.
Over three non-consecutive days, Pittsylvania County recorded 75 negative caseloads, an indication those cases moved to another area. From Thursday through Saturday, Pittsylvania's caseload then increased by 222, showing cases from another area were added to the county's logs. On Sunday, six new infections sent Pittsylvania County over the 5,000 mark by one.
Similarly in Danville, 197 cases dipped into the negative territory Friday and Saturday.
Even deaths have shifted a few days this week, but an analysis of demographic details points to those moving within the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
On Tuesday, local health officials said ZIP codes were to blame when reviewing cases. For example, someone living in Pittsylvania County may have a mailing address as Danville with a city ZIP code. While being a resident of the county, the case could have been assigned to the city.
Multiple emails late last week to the health department seeking additional clarity have not been answered.
The future
“One year into this pandemic, we are seeing an ever-brighter light at the end of a long tunnel, and we can be hopeful that better days are ahead," Northam said in his statement.
While local figures are murky, Virginia's daily caseloads have dropped to about 1,300 a day, mirroring a trend across the United States as more vaccines flow into the arms of residents.
On Monday, the state will launch one of three mass vaccination sites in Danville. Opening at the former J.C. Penney store in Danville Mall, the clinic has a goal to administer 3,000 shots per day.
No walk-ins will be accepted. The event is only for those with an appointment.
Virginia and the local health district is still in Phase 1b of vaccination efforts. That group includes residents 65 and older, representing about half of the local population, Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, has previously said.
The new site will supplement other local events held at places like Danville's Community Market and Averett University's north campus. But with the addition of the state vaccination site, Spillmann called it a "game changer for our communities."
People who have registered online at www.vaccinate.virginia.gov or have called 877-VAX-IN-VA will be contacted to make an appointment for the new clinic in Danville open six days a week, a city news release explained.
"We owe it to the victims of this virus and their loved ones to continue doing our part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 until this pandemic is behind us,” Northam said.
Sunday's data
The latest information from the Virginia Department of Health.
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,253
|117
|244
|Pittsylvania County
|5,001
|73
|187
|Halifax County
|2,561
|72
|67
|Mecklenburg County
|2,062
|59
|84
|Henry County
|4,268
|119
|295
|Martinsville
|1,523
|70
|131
|Virginia
|594753
|10,019
|25,297