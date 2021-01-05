 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Part of Craghead Street closed because of falling debris from 100-year-old Danville building
0 comments
editor's pick top story

WATCH NOW: Part of Craghead Street closed because of falling debris from 100-year-old Danville building

{{featured_button_text}}
Street

Part of Craghead Street is closed due to brick that fell from a building at the corner of Craghead and Newton streets. Repairs will be made to the building and the street section will be re-opened once the structure is stabilized. 

 John Crane
Street

Brick fell from an old building at Craghead and Newton streets Tuesday, prompting closure of a section of Craghead Street. Repairs will be made to the building and the section will be re-opened once the structure is stabilized. 

A block of Craghead Street will be closed to traffic while repairs are made to an old building where brick fell onto the street.

Dennis Bisson, property maintenance coordinator with the city of Danville, said mortar may have come loose and caused brick to fall. 

"The owner has been made aware of it," Bisson said Tuesday. 

The four-story brick building is more than 100 years old and is at 502 Craghead St. at Newton Street. The block between Colquhoun and Newton streets will be shut down with traffic diverted until the building is stabilized. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We're hoping they'll get the work done in a few days," said Community Development Director Ken Gillie. "We want to get Newton and Craghead opened back up as quickly as possible."

The brick came loose from a parapet, which is a short, protective wall around the top of a building that stretches up beyond the roof. Part of parapet will be removed, Gillie said.

Street

Debris that fell from a building on Craghead Street litters the sidewalk at Craghead and Newton streets Wednesday. Repairs will be made to the building. 

Part of Craghead Street has been closed since Monday evening after the fallen debris was first reported, Bisson said. 

How long repairs take depends on the extent of the work that needs to be done, Bisson said. It could take from a day up to a week, he said.

The building's owner is hiring a contractor to fix the structure, Bisson said. 

Gillie said Chuck Cooper, of Broadacre Holdings LLC in Cedar Grove, North Carolina, owns the structure.

Cooper would not comment on this story when reached by the Danville Register & Bee.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert