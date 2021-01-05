WATCH NOW: Part of Craghead Street closed because of falling debris from 100-year-old Danville building

A block of Craghead Street will be closed to traffic while repairs are made to an old building where brick fell onto the street.

Dennis Bisson, property maintenance coordinator with the city of Danville, said mortar may have come loose and caused brick to fall.

"The owner has been made aware of it," Bisson said Tuesday.

The four-story brick building is more than 100 years old and is at 502 Craghead St. at Newton Street. The block between Colquhoun and Newton streets will be shut down with traffic diverted until the building is stabilized.

"We're hoping they'll get the work done in a few days," said Community Development Director Ken Gillie. "We want to get Newton and Craghead opened back up as quickly as possible."

The brick came loose from a parapet, which is a short, protective wall around the top of a building that stretches up beyond the roof. Part of parapet will be removed, Gillie said.

Part of Craghead Street has been closed since Monday evening after the fallen debris was first reported, Bisson said.

How long repairs take depends on the extent of the work that needs to be done, Bisson said. It could take from a day up to a week, he said.