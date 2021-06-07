WATCH NOW: Part of tree crashes through roof of Danville home

Several thick branches from a tree fell through the roof of a home on Brandon Court in Forest Hill on Monday morning, causing heavy damage and its occupants to flee out the back of the house.

The incident occurred while a neighbor was having a tree cut in their yard.

A crane, operated by Guy M. Turner Inc. Crane Service in Winston-Salem, N.C., was removing branches from the tree when the crane's strapping snapped, sending pieces of the tree falling onto the roof of the home owned by Jon Bell.

Occupants Laura Walker and her 8-year-old son, Charlie Walker — as well as their Beagle dog, Penny — ran out of the home.

No one was injured in the incident.