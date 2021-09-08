WATCH NOW: Pennsylvania company to relocate headquarters to Danville, bringing 62 jobs and $1.7 million in investment

Perry also is the project manager for Danville’s economic development office.

Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee after the event the jobs’ salaries will be well above the average annual salary for the city, which is about $38,000.

“This employer will provide wages, on average, at over $60,000 per year,” Bobe said. “So they’re really elevating the quality of jobs that are available for our local residents.”

KDM President and Chief Information Officer Larz Kegerreis said that with the COVID-19 pandemic, “it opens up the opportunity to really do work from almost anywhere.”

“When we made the decision of where we wanted to locate our headquarters in this division, we wanted to be somewhere where the quality of life is really second to none,” he said during his remarks.

Kegerreis, who has lived in the Danville area since 2013, said, “We have really enjoyed our lives here in Danville.”

The area is the kind of place where the company wants its employees to raise their families, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We wanted to contribute to this community and to bring jobs here,” Kegerreis said.