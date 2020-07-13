WATCH NOW: Pet owners and outdoor workers advised to take precautions as heat wave hits Dan River Region

At the corner of Patton Street and South Union Street in Danville, construction crews are working on turning the old Register & Bee building into the Honey Bee boutique-style hotel. Crews have ordered “pallets of cases of water” to keep on hand during the hot days, according to project manager Adam Vaught.

“Staying hydrated is definitely the key,” he said.

Vaught said the project was more or less planned in a way that the exterior work would be completed earlier in the summer months to keep workers out of the heat. Though there is still some “miscellaneous stuff” happening outside, much of the work now takes place inside the building and out of direct sunlight.

Inside, fans are currently being used to keep air circulating, but once permanent power is secured for the building and an HVAC unit is in place, the temperature shouldn’t be much of an issue.

Changing the work schedule also is a possibility in the meantime. Vaught’s team and a slew of subcontractors typically start work at 7 a.m. and go until 4 p.m., but they’re considering starting at 6 a.m. because the sun’s up a little earlier now.

“There’s ways to work around it,” Vaught said of the heat.