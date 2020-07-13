WATCH NOW: Pet owners and outdoor workers advised to take precautions as heat wave hits Dan River Region

In typical summer fashion, the daytime temperatures have soared in the Dan River Region, and according to the National Weather Service, that hot trend is likely to continue.
Danville is projected to see multiple sunny, 90-degree days in a row this week, with the only potential relief being a chance of rain and thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday. But the temperatures are likely to be back early next week as well.
Phil Hysell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, said anybody outside from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. should expect to weather the brunt of this heat wave.
“That’s when the sun is at its brightest and can cause its most damage to skin,” he said. “And the peak temperatures are usually during the late afternoon hours between 2 to 5 p.m.”
Traditionally, Hysell said, the area’s warmest temperatures occur in mid- to late-July and into August, so the heat this week is not atypical. But as far as average temperatures are concerned this time of year, Hysell said Danville will experience temperatures that are “probably a good five degrees above normal” in the coming days.
“This may be a fairly prolonged period of very warm temperatures,” he added.
In weather terminology, a heat wave occurs when temperatures exceed 90 degrees for three days in a row.
Given the outlook of these rising temperatures, Hysell reiterated the importance of never leaving children or animals in cars for even a short period of time.
“Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the United States, so we ask people to take precautions,” he said.
At Danville Family Vet, at 280 Piney Forest Road, owner and veterinarian Jeff Smith also cautioned against leaving pets unattended in cars or for long periods of time outdoors in general.
“In a car, the temperature can go up 20-30 degrees in a matter of minutes, especially on a hot day like this. It’s unbearable in a car,” Smith said on Monday, when the temperature hovered right around 89 degrees at its peak.
For dogs specifically, Smith recommended keeping them indoors in the air conditioning as much as possible. If dogs must be outside, owners should make sure to provide plenty of fresh water — sometimes with ice cubes to help dogs cool off faster — and plenty of access to shade.
Smith said dogs will have an easier time finding shade — up against the side of the house or on a porch, for instance — if they are not tethered to a fixed point. Sometimes that tether can knock over a dog’s only source of drinking water for the day. A doghouse, Smith said, should not be relied on as suitable shade because it will sometimes act as a “cooker box” if it’s still placed in direct sunlight.
In Danville, an ordinance passed in 2018 forbids residents from keeping their animals chained outside when the temperature exceeds 85 degrees.
Some particular dog breeds, such as the short-nosed pugs, Boston Terriers and English bulldogs, may be “more prone to heat stress because they don’t have the same respiratory apparatus to move the air,” Smith said. Double-coated breeds, like huskies, and older dogs can also get easily overheated, Smith added, even if the pet has typically responded well to being in the heat in the past.
“We see these days when the temperature spikes up all of a sudden and your dog is not used to it, it can be a lot of stress on them,” Smith said. “If it’s up for a sustained period of time, like it will be this week, it’s going to also be very hard on dogs.”
Smith recommended getting dogs in a bathtub with cool water if they appear to be experiencing heat stress — usually indicated by excessive panting, quivering or lethargic behavior.
Smith said even owners of traditionally indoor pets should be mindful of the heat and make sure shade and fresh water is available.
For anybody working outside during the warmest hours of the day, the National Weather Service reminds them to remain properly hydrated and to take breaks from working if necessary.
At the corner of Patton Street and South Union Street in Danville, construction crews are working on turning the old Register & Bee building into the Honey Bee boutique-style hotel. Crews have ordered “pallets of cases of water” to keep on hand during the hot days, according to project manager Adam Vaught.
“Staying hydrated is definitely the key,” he said.
Vaught said the project was more or less planned in a way that the exterior work would be completed earlier in the summer months to keep workers out of the heat. Though there is still some “miscellaneous stuff” happening outside, much of the work now takes place inside the building and out of direct sunlight.
Inside, fans are currently being used to keep air circulating, but once permanent power is secured for the building and an HVAC unit is in place, the temperature shouldn’t be much of an issue.
Changing the work schedule also is a possibility in the meantime. Vaught’s team and a slew of subcontractors typically start work at 7 a.m. and go until 4 p.m., but they’re considering starting at 6 a.m. because the sun’s up a little earlier now.
“There’s ways to work around it,” Vaught said of the heat.
Until then, crew members will continue working with the fans and making sure enough water is available. But even then, the unavoidable conclusion, Vaught said, is that it’s still pretty hot working conditions.
“You learn to cope with it and find ways to make it more comfortable,” he said. “‘Comfortable’ is a loose word. You kind of get comfortable being uncomfortable.”
Cotton reports for the Register & Bee.
