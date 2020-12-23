WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County adds 5 new COVID-19 deaths as Sovah Health reports record number of virus patients

Pittsylvania County added five new COVID-19 deaths the same day Sovah Health announced a record number of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The five fatalities were revealed in Wednesday's dashboard update and brings the total death toll to 95 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. One resident was in his or her 70s and the others where 80 or older. At least four were women; the gender was not listed for the fifth death.
Other than simple demographic information, there's little public information available when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Deaths, like cases, are assigned to a person's place of residence.
These deaths likely occurred weeks earlier. The health department must wait to receive a death certificate before entering the information into an online database.
Danville and Pittsylvania County added 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and Virginia shattered a record with 4,652 infections reported in a single day. There were 55 new deaths throughout the commonwealth also documented Wednesday.
On Wednesday, the health department reported three seven new hospitalizations: three Danville residents and four in the county. In all, Sovah Health is caring for 58 COVID-19 positive patients; 30 in its Danville location and 28 in Martinsville.
"Over the last two weeks, hospitalized COVID-19 patients in our hospitals have hit a record high," Sovah Health spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in a email Wednesday. "We urge our community to continue to follow the guidelines by masking, practicing social distancing, and frequent hand hygiene."
Two weeks ago the total was 44 patients, with 25 in Danville and 19 in Martinsville. There were 35 total on Nov. 11, and 45 on Nov. 25.
The record number of patients comes at a critical time: the holiday travel season. Traditionally, festivities abound with mass gatherings of family and friends, something health officials are begging residents to curtail this year.
Right now, Sovah Health has what it calls "adequate capacity," including critical and intensive care areas.
Wednesday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalizations
|Danville
|2,184
|59
|166
|Pittsylvania County
|2,426
|36
|126
|Halifax County
|1,039
|30
|27
|Mecklenburg County
|1,197
|38
|62
|Henry County
|2,422
|51
|205
|Martinsville
|924
|27
|87
|Virginia
|319,133
|4,760
|17,270