WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County adds 5 new COVID-19 deaths as Sovah Health reports record number of virus patients

Pittsylvania County added five new COVID-19 deaths the same day Sovah Health announced a record number of patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The five fatalities were revealed in Wednesday's dashboard update and brings the total death toll to 95 for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. One resident was in his or her 70s and the others where 80 or older. At least four were women; the gender was not listed for the fifth death.

Other than simple demographic information, there's little public information available when someone dies of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Deaths, like cases, are assigned to a person's place of residence.

These deaths likely occurred weeks earlier. The health department must wait to receive a death certificate before entering the information into an online database.

Danville and Pittsylvania County added 71 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and Virginia shattered a record with 4,652 infections reported in a single day. There were 55 new deaths throughout the commonwealth also documented Wednesday.