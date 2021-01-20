WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death as hospitalizations grow

After setting a daily record Sunday with 207 new COVID-19 cases — and even more residents hospitalized this week — the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has recorded another death to the illness.
A Pittsylvania County woman 80 or older became the 105th person to die from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday.
Scant details are revealed with someone dies of the the virus and the date of death is never clear. While the health department has changed some measures for recording fatalities, officials generally wait for a death certificate before logging the information into an online database.
That database is refreshed by 10 a.m. daily based on information from 5 p.m. the previous day.
Deaths, just like cases, are classified by a person's place of residence.
This marks the fifth COVID-19 death reported this month.
Sovah Health announced Wednesday it's treating 46 virus patients at its Danville campus, an increase of six from last week. In Martinsville, patients have decreased to 29 compared to 32 a week ago.
So far, Danville has amassed 3,181 COVID-19 cases, and Pittsylvania County has 3,708. Of the 6,889 total cases in the district, 1,959 were added this month alone, shattered December's previous record of 1,536. That means 28% of all COVID-19 infections have come this month, a time health experts feared the virus would surge after holiday gatherings.
The local positivity rate has dropped to 15.4% from more than 20% earlier this month. The figure represents the amount of positive results measured against the overall tests administered. Still, a rate above 15% means some infections are being missed, according to University of Virginia. The state's positivity rate is down to 13% after reaching more than 17% earlier this month.