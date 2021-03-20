WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death; cases bump slightly as signs point to waning vigilance

Pittsylvania County recorded another COVID-19 death Saturday morning as the local health district — and Virginia — experiences a slight bump in positive virus infections.
This latest fatality of a woman in her 80s appeared in a daily data refresh from the Virginia Department of Health. As evidenced by recent fluctuations, the health department notes details are preliminary and could change with further reviews. As of Saturday, 197 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first death was logged on March 25, 2020.
A recent examination of statewide virus deaths revealed 1% of the more than 10,000 were not related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Those 99 fatalities were pulled from the database Friday, creating a negative state toll for the first time in the pandemic.
Even though Danville's death count decreased by one Friday, health department officials said it wasn't part of the review process. Instead, it likely was assigned to the wrong locality.
Another general review of cases created a massive shift between Danville and Pittsylvania County during the past week. For consecutive days, one locality would record a negative number of cases while they would surge in the other.
Based on the online figures alone, it's impossible to chart the current trajectory of the pandemic locally with those movements. But, Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee on Friday the current cases match figures from last summer.
"Though there are occasional bumps in the COVID positive numbers recently, the overall trend is downward," Spillmann said via email. "It is anticipated to continue to decline by this summer to numbers below those last midsummer."
After leveling out at about 1,300 cases a day, the statewide 7-day average has nudged upward to 1,455 daily infections reported.
Saturday update
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,129
|122
|248
|Pittsylvania County
|5,220
|75
|208
|Halifax County
|2,609
|72
|74
|Mecklenburg County
|2,096
|61
|87
|Henry County
|4,305
|120
|303
|Martinsville
|1,530
|136
|71
|Virginia
|603,745
|10,104
|25,758
Vaccinations
Based on health department data Friday, about 12% of residents in the health district are considered fully vaccinated, and more than 35,000 shots have been administered.
A state-operated community vaccination clinic launched this week at the former J.C. Penney department store in Danville with a goal of administering 3,000 shots a day. Spillmann said the health department did not have details on how many people have received shots this week at that clinic.
Also, Spillmann said he was unable to determine how many local eligible residents in Phase 1b had registered to receive a vaccine. Previously, Spillmann indicated that phase included half of the population.
"We don't have that information about those vaccinated and those registered at this time," Spillmann told the Register & Bee. "People continue to register and to be vaccinated."
The health district director also noted a lag time for vaccine data to be available.
"The J.C. Penney community vaccination center is going well and has the capacity to accept people each day, Spillmann said. "If the community takes full advantage of this resource, we can achieve herd immunity much faster."
Herd immunity is reached when enough people — about 70% to 80% of the population — are fully vaccinated, leaving the virus very few avenues to spread.
Other vaccine efforts continue to grow in the region. On Friday, Piedmont Access to Health Services hosted a clinic at the Salvation Army in Danville.
In addition to the website vaccinate.virginia.gov, Spillmann suggests residents call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA to pre-register.
What's next
The University of Virginia's Biocomplexty Institute said in its weekly report Friday that Virginia's cases appear to have plateaued above peaks experienced last summer. This follows a steady decline from record highs in January.
"The model shows a continued declining trajectory along the current course, but warns of a surge in cases that could occur as variants predominate and cautious behavior relaxes," researchers wrote, echoing sentiments of previous reports.
UVa officials remain steadfast that preventative strategies are more important now than ever. But there are growing signs the vigilance could be waning.
Cellphone data indicates more people are returning to work, using public transit, eating out or "engaging in non-essential shopping" over the winter months, UVa reported.
"While the details of projections have changed, the results of the UVA COVID-19 model have been clear since February: prevention measures like social distancing, wearing masks, and hand washing give time for vaccines to work," the report stated.
Even if variants — altered versions of the coronavirus that are even more transmissible — become dominate, cases will continue to drop if Virginians stay vigilant.
On the flip side, if society's return rush to normality is premature, cases could increase. If variants are coupled with relaxed behavior, it's possible infections could near peaks experienced in January, and the pandemic may extend into the fall.
The current situation in Italy — the first European country to go on lockdown in 2020 as COVID-19 cases invaded — is a warning of the variant threat that's possible in the United States, UVa says. A rough rollout of vaccines there has combined with the altered virus versions to drive another surge.
Virginia has surpassed its goal of giving 50,000 shots does per day, but even with robust vaccination efforts, the variant remains the uncertain pawn in the pandemic's endgame.