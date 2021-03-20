WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death; cases bump slightly as signs point to waning vigilance

Pittsylvania County recorded another COVID-19 death Saturday morning as the local health district — and Virginia — experiences a slight bump in positive virus infections.

This latest fatality of a woman in her 80s appeared in a daily data refresh from the Virginia Department of Health. As evidenced by recent fluctuations, the health department notes details are preliminary and could change with further reviews. As of Saturday, 197 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have died of COVID-19 since the first death was logged on March 25, 2020.

A recent examination of statewide virus deaths revealed 1% of the more than 10,000 were not related to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Those 99 fatalities were pulled from the database Friday, creating a negative state toll for the first time in the pandemic.

Even though Danville's death count decreased by one Friday, health department officials said it wasn't part of the review process. Instead, it likely was assigned to the wrong locality.

Another general review of cases created a massive shift between Danville and Pittsylvania County during the past week. For consecutive days, one locality would record a negative number of cases while they would surge in the other.