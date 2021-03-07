WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death

A Pittsylvania County woman in her 60s has become the latest local COVID-19 fatality.
The death — one of 77 added across Virginia — was revealed in Sunday morning's data update from the Virginia Department of Health. It's not clear, however, when the death actually happened.
The health department doesn't report a fatality until it receives a death certificate. That process can take weeks itself but is then compounded when there's a backlog. For the last two weeks, a note on database website says officials are working through certificates related to the January surge that sent cases and hospitalizations soaring.
In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health district, 182 residents have lost their lives to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Just like cases, deaths are assigned to a person's official place of residence. Beyond basic demographic data, no other details are made public when a death happens. The health department does not comment on individual deaths.
On Wednesday, the local district recorded its youngest victim of COVID-19 — a resident in his or her 20s. It was one of eight fatalities revealed that day. On Thursday, the state announced the first death of a child under the age of 10.
Following 11 consecutive days of triple-digit daily death counts in Virginia, those numbers have stayed under 100 each day since Thursday.
Sunday's data
|Location
|Cases
|Deaths
|Hospitalized
|Danville
|4,392
|112
|242
|Pittsylvania County
|4,778
|70
|166
|Halifax County
|2,490
|66
|65
|Mecklenburg County
|2,027
|58
|82
|Henry County
|4,240
|117
|289
|Martinsville
|1,512
|66
|128
|Virginia
|585,700
|9,596
|24,661
Cases decline
The 7-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases dropped again Sunday morning to 13, marking the lowest level since late September. Twenty new infections were added Sunday for both Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute expects cases to continue to decline across the state and locally through this month. What happens next will be determined by variants and attitudes.
The drop in infections coupled with vaccinations is leading to more states loosen restrictions in place for nearly a year.
To some, UVa researchers warn, that could signal the ability to ignore basic pandemic precautions.
"However, particularly in light of growing variants, it is as important as ever to maintain strict public health precautions," researchers wrote in a Friday report.
UVa used last summer as an example of what can happen. That's when some protocols were relaxed and areas started seeing surging caseloads. That in turn caused restrictions to tighten, triggering an "atmosphere of concern" that meant more people practiced caution and caseloads dropped.
Even though the current infection rate is a dramatic improvement over the January surge, some localities in the state and nation are seeing cases two or three times higher than summer.
Simply put, the cases are not where they need to be, UVa reports.
Future
"There is a bright side: if we continue public health precautions and get vaccinated with one of the three approved vaccines, we should continue along a declining trajectory," researchers said in Friday's report.
That silver lining could be clouded if what one model shows might happen when variants mix with relaxed attitudes. If that happens, it's possible caseloads could surge again in July, perhaps to levels more than twice as high as the January peak.
That particular scenario shows a 40% increase in transmission with variants becoming the dominant strain in late March.