WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County adds another COVID-19 death

A Pittsylvania County woman in her 60s has become the latest local COVID-19 fatality.

The death — one of 77 added across Virginia — was revealed in Sunday morning's data update from the Virginia Department of Health. It's not clear, however, when the death actually happened.

The health department doesn't report a fatality until it receives a death certificate. That process can take weeks itself but is then compounded when there's a backlog. For the last two weeks, a note on database website says officials are working through certificates related to the January surge that sent cases and hospitalizations soaring.

In the Pittsylvania-Danville Health district, 182 residents have lost their lives to the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Just like cases, deaths are assigned to a person's official place of residence. Beyond basic demographic data, no other details are made public when a death happens. The health department does not comment on individual deaths.