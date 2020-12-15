WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County-Danville gets its first vaccine shot against COVID-19

The much-anticipated arrival of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine went from trucks to veins in the Southside on Tuesday.
Sovah Health received separate shipments via FedEx at its hospitals in Danville and Martinsville, where the serum was unloaded and put into the freezer to keep it fresh.
Later, the hospital shared a photograph of a syringe shoving the vaccine into the shoulder of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan at Sovah-Danville as a first shot against the local assault of COVID-19.
“We can confirm that we have received an initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines and are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH),” hospital spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in an email early Tuesday.
“Vaccine administration will begin with our frontline health care workers. Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated.”
The shipment size and distribution process was coordinated by VDH through the federal guidelines.
The antidote arrived on a day when 49 more cases were identified in the Pittsylvania Danville-Health District.
The district has seen 4,166 cases, with 120 86 and 276 hospitalizations since the pandemic began in March.
Pittsylvania County recorded two new deaths on Tuesday morning.
Across Virginia cases continued to grow at a high rate and have surpassed 288,000. As of Tuesday there were 4,470 deaths and 16,187 hospitalizations.
The death toll in the U.S. on Monday surpassed 300,000, and cases have topped 16.5 million.
The rollout of the vaccine will be slow but methodical.
“We are eagerly awaiting the first shipment of vaccines, expected early next week,” West Piedmont/VDH spokesperson Nancy Bell wrote in an email. “Much work has gone into planning, and we feel confident that vaccinations can begin immediately thereafter.
“Our team will be working primarily with urgent care and medical practices in the district and vaccinating our own frontline workers with this first shipment of 100 doses.”
The vaccine would require a booster 21 days after the initial shot, and the health department established strict guidelines for the order of inoculation:
- In Phase 1a Part I, health care personnel who work with patients who have or could have COVID-19, which is about 169,500 people in health systems, residential care facilities, EMS staff, dialysis workers and DOC. There also are 158,000 long-term care residents and staff, of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes, residential care facilities, intermediate care facilities for individuals with developmental disabilities and state veterans’ homes.
- Part II of Phase 1a is for health care personnel who interact with patients who have higher risk factors but are not suspected to be infected with the coronavirus, including in the 169,500 figure above.
“The first several rounds of doses will go to health care workers in hospitals first and foremost,” Sovah CEO Alan Larson said last week. “We have quite a few employees out now with” the coronavirus, and “we have to get them back to work.”
Hospital officials scheduled a Zoom meeting for Wednesday morning to talk amore about the vaccine and the procedures.
“Sovah Health is pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” Fitzgerald said.
Holly Kozelsky of the Martinsville Bulletin contributed to this report.
Steven Doyle is editor of the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.
