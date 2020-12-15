WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County-Danville gets its first vaccine shot against COVID-19

The much-anticipated arrival of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine went from trucks to veins in the Southside on Tuesday.

Sovah Health received separate shipments via FedEx at its hospitals in Danville and Martinsville, where the serum was unloaded and put into the freezer to keep it fresh.

Later, the hospital shared a photograph of a syringe shoving the vaccine into the shoulder of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan at Sovah-Danville as a first shot against the local assault of COVID-19.

“We can confirm that we have received an initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines and are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH),” hospital spokesperson Kelly Fitzgerald said in an email early Tuesday.

“Vaccine administration will begin with our frontline health care workers. Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated.”

The shipment size and distribution process was coordinated by VDH through the federal guidelines.