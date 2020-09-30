WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County residents take advantage of early voting at ag complex

CHATHAM — Ringgold residents Steven and Patricia Moser voted early and in person Wednesday at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex to avoid the Election Day rush.
The closer it gets to Election Day, the larger the volume of voters will turn out at the polls, Steven said.
"We just think the traffic is going to be heavy," he said just outside the ag complex before heading inside with his wife to vote. "We had free time... so we decided to get out and vote."
For Patricia, "it was to avoid the crowds and COVID."
The Mosers, who are in their 50s, would not say who they planned to vote for.
Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee, whose office is in Chatham, set up a satellite center at the complex on U.S. 29 to accommodate no-excuse, in-person absentee voting.
The second location allows more space for social distancing and setting up 24 voting booths among a dozen round tables to enable a large number of voters to participate in a shorter amount of time.
"That was truly the goal, to serve as many people as we can even though we're in the middle of a pandemic," Keesee said Wednesday.
In the conference room at the ag complex Wednesday morning, voters trickled in after getting their temperature checked at the door by a poll worker.
"If they have a [high] temp, they can vote from their car," said election official Frances Tucker.
Tucker said the number of early voters has been steadily rising since no-excuse, in-person absentee voting began Sept. 18.
"The first day, there was a little over 100, but every day it's been building," Tucker said during an interview in the conference room.
As of the end of the day Tuesday, 1,775 people had voted in person and 3,900 ballots had been mailed out to voters, Keesee said.
In addition to opening the satellite voting center, Keesee hired 20 temporary workers to handle in-person voting and mail-in ballots her office receives.
Normally, Keesee has just two full-time employees — herself and the deputy registrar — and a part-time assistant who works no more than 15 hours a week.
Also, space at her office is limited, which would hinder serving a large number of voters with social distancing requirements.
"It was just too much for me to try to maneuver in our administrative office," Keesee said.
The 20 temporary workers are split up between taking care of early voting at the ag complex and handling mail-in ballots at Keesee's main office.
"With the coronavirus and increased accessibility to both in-person and by-mail voting, we needed more help with the volume," Keesee said.
In April 2019, Keesee went to the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors requesting to use the Pittsylvania County Public Library branches in Mount Hermon and Gretna for satellite voting centers, but the plan didn't move forward.
But this past spring when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she looked at options to serve voters with social distancing and plenty of room.
"The space in our space could only serve two voters at a time," she said.
Besides an alternate location, the ag complex also offers more parking than the registrar's office tiny parking lot.
Why didn't Danville offer a similar option?
The city has a much smaller land mass and smaller population compared to Pittsylvania County, said Danville Registrar Peggy Petty. The county, at nearly 1,000 square miles, is the largest in the state and nearly the size of Rhode Island.
"You can get anywhere in the city within 15 or 20 minutes," Petty said, adding that she has more parking at her Main Street office than Keesee's location in Chatham.
Also, the city had just had the Danville City Council election in May and was dealing with the filing deadline for the special council election coming up in November, Petty said.
Keesee pointed out that the county has about 45,000 registered voters and the city has about 28,000.
In Danville, 1,251 people had voted early in person as of Tuesday afternoon.
About 1,000 people have been voting early in person per week in Pittsylvania County, and Keesee expects that number to climb to 2,000 to 3,000 as Election Day approaches.
Seventy-eight-year-old James Troy, of Callands, voted early Wednesday so he could cast his ballot quickly.
"I don't want to be in the crowd," Troy said.
