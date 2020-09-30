WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County residents take advantage of early voting at ag complex

CHATHAM — Ringgold residents Steven and Patricia Moser voted early and in person Wednesday at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex to avoid the Election Day rush.

The closer it gets to Election Day, the larger the volume of voters will turn out at the polls, Steven said.

"We just think the traffic is going to be heavy," he said just outside the ag complex before heading inside with his wife to vote. "We had free time... so we decided to get out and vote."

For Patricia, "it was to avoid the crowds and COVID."

The Mosers, who are in their 50s, would not say who they planned to vote for.

Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee, whose office is in Chatham, set up a satellite center at the complex on U.S. 29 to accommodate no-excuse, in-person absentee voting.

The second location allows more space for social distancing and setting up 24 voting booths among a dozen round tables to enable a large number of voters to participate in a shorter amount of time.

"That was truly the goal, to serve as many people as we can even though we're in the middle of a pandemic," Keesee said Wednesday.