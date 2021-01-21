WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County Supervisor Ronald Scearce uses controversial 'Chinese virus' term during board meeting

A month after dismissing the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, Westover District Supervisor Ronald Scearce called the coronavirus the “Chinese virus” and called for an end to the state's face mask mandate during his time to offer a report at Tuesday evening’s Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting.
The comment came while encouraging county residents to contact Gov. Ralph Northam’s office and request that the state’s face mask mandate be lifted. To hammer home his point, Scearce pulled a military-grade gas mask out of a bag at his side and compared its effectiveness to the cloth mask he wore, which featured the phrase “Trump 2020.”
“I would ask him to get rid of this ridiculous mask mandate and reopen our businesses fully,” Scearce said, referring to Northam.
Then, while holding up an M40A1 gas mask, he said: “It will stop, depending on what air filter is put in here, it will stop just about any chemical or biological agent in the world. It will also stop the Chinese virus.”
After switching hands to show his cloth mask, he said: “This crazy thing here, while it’s great advertising for the greatest president of my lifetime, does absolutely nothing to stop the Chinese virus. And I can prove that if you allow me to spray you in the face with pepper spray or mace. You’d realize this thing does absolutely nothing.”
During December’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Scearce said his family would not abide by Virginia’s restrictions on group size during the holidays. He said he would be adding “some special civil disobedience traditions to our Christmas plans” and that they would be without a mask.
When contacted the next day, Scearce reiterated his stance and called many of the state’s COVID-19 safety precautions “oppressive” and “ridiculous.”
A few weeks later, on Jan. 6, Scearce authored a post on his Westover District campaign Facebook page that told his followers that he tested positive and had been “recovering from the Chinese Virus for the past couple of weeks.”
He closed that Facebook post with the following: “For all you evil people that hoped I got the Chinese virus and choked to death, you got half your wish. Be happy for once in your life!”
When reached by phone on Wednesday morning, Scearce quickly ended the conversation.
“Why don’t you call [county Public Relations Manager] Caleb Ayers for any inquiries. I don’t deal with your paper anymore. Have a good day,” he said, before hanging up.
Ayers later said Scearce had no comment to offer. When asked if the county administration had any response to Scearce’s labeling of the virus as the “Chinese virus,” Ayers provided the following statement: “Pittsylvania County cannot speak on Mr. Scearce’s behalf regarding his personal comments during Tuesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting.”
At the time of Scearce’s original comments in December, Virginia ranked 22nd among states with more than 292,000 cumulative positive cases since the start of the pandemic. Virginia also had the 23rd-most deaths, with more than 4,500.
Currently, Virginia is 17th among the states with more than 450,000 total positive cases. And with more than 5,800 deaths, Virginia now ranks 24th.
Following the leader
The term “Chinese virus” can be traced back to usage by President Donald Trump and other Republican lawmakers early on in the pandemic.
It is seen by many scholars and health officials as a term that spreads racism and xenophobia.
In March 2020, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield agreed with Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) that calling it the “Chinese coronavirus” would be “inappropriate,” in part because of its severe impact in other countries as well. Still, many Republican figures continued using the phrase and also added “Wuhan virus” into their vernacular, referencing the central Chinese city where the virus took hold.
According to The Washington Post at that time, the Chinese government called that phrasing “highly irresponsible.”
Further, the World Health Organization has stated, “The official name for the disease was deliberately chosen to avoid stigmatization - the ‘co’ stands for ‘Corona, ‘vi’ for virus and ‘d’ for disease, 19 because the disease emerged in 2019.”
And yet, despite the numerous requests to strike the term from discussions about the virus, many elected Republicans, including Scearce, continue to use the phrase.
Scearce has used the inappropriate phrase several other times on his campaign’s Facebook page. Among the Board of Supervisors, he’s not alone in his affinity for the term.
Dan River District Supervisor Joe Davis, responding to an email seeking comment about the appropriateness or professionalism of using the term, wrote: “You can put in your article not the Chinese virus but the ‘Wuhan Virus!’ Got it!!!!!!!”
Tunstall District Supervisor Vic Ingram was more measured in his response, however.
Ingram called Scearce “a patriot” who “dearly loves this country and our county.” He added that he understands attaching a locality of origin to the virus “can be deemed to be offensive by some,” but he stopped short of saying Scearce’s usage of the phrase was, in itself, offensive.
“Mr. Scearce had the right to say what he did and his constituents will be the judge of that,” Ingram wrote in an email. “As to whether or not I agree with him, that’s not my place.”
No other supervisors responded to requests seeking comment.