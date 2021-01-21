WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania County Supervisor Ronald Scearce uses controversial 'Chinese virus' term during board meeting

During December’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Scearce said his family would not abide by Virginia’s restrictions on group size during the holidays. He said he would be adding “some special civil disobedience traditions to our Christmas plans” and that they would be without a mask.

When contacted the next day, Scearce reiterated his stance and called many of the state’s COVID-19 safety precautions “oppressive” and “ridiculous.”

A few weeks later, on Jan. 6, Scearce authored a post on his Westover District campaign Facebook page that told his followers that he tested positive and had been “recovering from the Chinese Virus for the past couple of weeks.”

He closed that Facebook post with the following: “For all you evil people that hoped I got the Chinese virus and choked to death, you got half your wish. Be happy for once in your life!”

When reached by phone on Wednesday morning, Scearce quickly ended the conversation.

“Why don’t you call [county Public Relations Manager] Caleb Ayers for any inquiries. I don’t deal with your paper anymore. Have a good day,” he said, before hanging up.