WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania-Danville Health District death toll reaches 80 with spike in cases continuing

New contact tracing

With "substantial levels of community transmission of COVID-19," the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will now prioritize COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing efforts.

This will help the health officials to focus on the investigations that are most likely to slow the spread of the disease, the health department reported Wednesday.

“It is nearly impossible and much less effective to try to reach every case and trace every one of their contacts in this time of substantial levels of transmission,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “We have increased the number of staff working on case investigations and contact tracing, but transmission is too widespread for traditional methods to be effective or even possible at this time.”

Priorities will center on efforts to outbreaks and those cases with the highest risk of spreading the disease.

Outbreaks

While two new outbreaks emerged in Wednesday morning's data update from the health department, only 10 new cases linked to outbreaks were reported.