WATCH NOW: Pittsylvania-Danville Health District death toll reaches 80 with spike in cases continuing

For the second time in only a matter of days, Virginia set a record Wednesday for single-day cases of COVID-19, and the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded the second-highest number of daily infections.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 4,398 new COVID-19 cases in Wednesday morning's daily update. The previous high-mark was Sunday with 3,880 new cases.
Two weeks after Thanksgiving, the state is now averaging more than 3,500 new cases per day over the last seven days. The incubation period for COVID-19 is up to 14 days.
Danville and Pittsylvania County recorded 93 new infections of the illness caused by the coronavirus. That's only two shy from Monday's daily record of 95.
In only nine days this month, 499 new cases have been logged for the local health district.
The death toll for the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District also reached 80 on Wednesday after data showed a Pittsylvania County woman in her 80s was the latest victim of the virus. So far this month, the health department has reported nine deaths.
The fatalities may have occurred weeks earlier because the health department must wait for a death certificate before recording the data. Deaths, as well as cases, are reported in a person's official place of residence.
As of Wednesday, Sovah Health-Danville was treating 25 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. The campus in Martinsville is caring for 19 virus patients there.
The local hospitals have enough capacity — including in critical and intensive care units — but officials warn a surge could impact operations.
If the caseloads continue to escalate, the hospital will "stretch its resources," Alan Larson, market president of Sovah Health and chief executive officer of Sovah Health-Danville, told the Register & Bee last week.
"We are seeing a significant surge," he said before the record-breaking caseloads reported this week.
The Virginia Department of Health said trends in Pittsylvania/Danville indicate an increasing number of new COVID-19 cases based on community spread.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association COVID-19 dashboard — which presents data back to March 28 — shows a total of 25,862 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and released throughout the pandemic, and 2,035 people are currently hospitalized with the virus or have test results pending.
This marks the first time hospitalizations surpassed 2,000 people in a single day. The current seven-day moving average is 1,885 people hospitalized — nearly 1.3 times the average on the week of Thanksgiving.
New contact tracing
With "substantial levels of community transmission of COVID-19," the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District will now prioritize COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing efforts.
This will help the health officials to focus on the investigations that are most likely to slow the spread of the disease, the health department reported Wednesday.
“It is nearly impossible and much less effective to try to reach every case and trace every one of their contacts in this time of substantial levels of transmission,” said Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District. “We have increased the number of staff working on case investigations and contact tracing, but transmission is too widespread for traditional methods to be effective or even possible at this time.”
Priorities will center on efforts to outbreaks and those cases with the highest risk of spreading the disease.
Outbreaks
While two new outbreaks emerged in Wednesday morning's data update from the health department, only 10 new cases linked to outbreaks were reported.
One appears to be in an educational setting. An outbreak is defined as two positive cases identified in the same setting. A website that details outbreaks in schools will not be updated again until Friday.
Health department officials didn't respond to questions seeking clarification on the new outbreaks.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch contributed to this report
